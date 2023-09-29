12 Haunted Attractions In Ontario That'll Scare Your Pants Off This Fall
Spooky season is here. 👻🎃
Get ready for some spine-tingling scares! So many haunted attractions in Ontario are opening for the Halloween season, with monstrous creatures and nightmarish scenes not for the faint of heart.
Featuring haunted houses, sinister forests and terrifying mazes, a visit to one of these spots makes for the perfect bone-chilling activity to do this fall.
Hold onto your friends, and prepare for hair-raising scares and creepy haunts. Here are 12 haunted attractions around the province to check out this season — if you dare.
Fear Farm
Price: $49.99+ per person
When: September 30 to October 29, 2023
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Don't scare easily? You can test your bravery at one of Ontario's most legendary haunts this fall.
Fear Farm is reopening in September at Snyder's Family Farm in Bright, Ontario, with some truly terrifying scares.
The attraction features six haunts that are sure to make your blood turn cold, including haunted houses and corn mazes, as well as a creepy hayride.
The Haunting of Hexwood
Price: $39.95+ per person
When: October 6-31, 2023
Address: 3800 Sideline 32, Pickering, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit an entire haunted town and feel like you're in a real-life horror movie at this unique Halloween attraction near Toronto.
The Haunting of Hexwood is an entire haunted town with terrifying walk-throughs, entertainment and experiences that go way beyond your typical haunted house.
Those brave enough to visit will be able to make their way through four walk-through haunts, 13 store haunts and activations, and be treated to live entertainment, psychic and tarot card readers, food trucks, a town square bar and a "haunted nostalgic diner."
Accessibility: Accessible event.
Haunt Manor
Price: $41+ per adult
When: September 30 to October 29, 2023
Address: 9387 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Haunt Manor, Canada's "largest haunted attraction," promises an unforgettable experience this Halloween season.
Those brave enough to visit will navigate a series of hair-raising mazes and haunts (each one more terrifying than the last) and run into some classic horror movie characters.
And if the scare actors and mazes weren't enough, the site of Haunt Manor is said to truly be haunted by the ghost of a lady and two children frequently spotted by guests. Feeling scared yet?
Screemers
Price: $39.95+ per person
When: October 6-31, 2023
Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Vaughan, Screemers is a Halloween attraction featuring seven "haunts of horror" where visitors will come face-to-face with their worst fears.
This year, visitors will be able to experience the new Halloween Horrors, a walk-through maze that "immerses brave souls into a realm of supernatural thrills and bone-chilling horrors."
Other haunts include the Carnival of Carnage and the Slasher Wax Museum, where you can see some of your favourite horror movie characters come to life (literally).
There will also be a "midway of horrors" with a haunted Ferris wheel and games, as well as a Vampire Lounge where you can quench your thirst.
Fright Fest
Price: $55+ per person
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fright Fest is back at Saunders Farm, featuring terrifying haunts and monstrous creatures lurking around every corner.
Located about 30 minutes from Ottawa, this haunted attraction is not for the easily scared. This year, visitors can enter a world of twisted illusions and eerie characters at Circus Macabre, the farm's newest haunt.
There will also be an all-new haunted hayride offering a dark tour of the farm's grounds where nightmares come to life.
Don't miss out on the Ghost Town stage, a "frightfully delightful" show with fire and sword swallowing, and check out the farm's food booths for fresh poutine, pogos, BeaverTails and more treats.
Martino Manor
Price: $19.99+ per person
When: September 29 to October 31, 2023
Address: 7 McIntosh Ave., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted house attraction in Etobicoke is opening for another spooky season.
Called "Toronto's scariest attraction," Martino Manor features ghostly ghouls and nightmarish creatures that will haunt your dreams.
Those brave enough to visit will be able to wander through both an indoor haunted house experience as well as an outdoor maze.
Martino Manor will operate on select nights and weekends throughout October, up until Halloween night, and tickets are available on-site.
Legends of Horror
Price: $56.33+ per person
When: September 29 to October 31, 2023
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Legends of Horror is back at Casa Loma this fall, with tons of scares and horrors waiting around every corner.
The experience will immerse those who dare enter in a world of nightmares, taking them through a 2-kilometre trail with frightening sets and scenes and creepy characters.
There will also be live shows, including a Day of the Dead Festival, specialty food and drink, and a Freak Show that promises to captivate visitors with thrilling and gruesome acts.
Bingemans Screampark
Price: $39.95+ per person
When: September 29 to October 29, 2023
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: For thrills, chills and nightmarish haunts that will chill you to the bone, you can visit Bingemans Screampark in Kitchener and prove how brave you really are.
The Screampark will be reopening for its 18th year, which it says is "sure to test even the bravest souls."
Guests can take on six spooky attractions, including two "resurrected" fan-favourite haunts and three new blood-curdling scares.
While you're here, be sure to check out the Blood Bar, a returning venue where you can enjoy terrifying concoctions and bone-chilling brews.
The Haunted Office
Price: $30+ per person (tickets purchased at door)
When: September 29 to October 31, 2023
Address: 2450 Victoria Park Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted attraction in Toronto takes place in a real abandoned office that once held over 80 offices and 250 employees.
Transformed into a nightmarish attraction for the Halloween season, the walk-through experience takes those brave enough to enter through tons of office rooms and past cubicles where creepy scare actors lie in wait.
Uniquely, the attraction focuses on small groups (a maximum of four people) for an intimate scare experience, the owner tells Narcity.
Described as "realistic and uncomfortable," and called the "scariest Halloween event" in the city, this attraction is not for the faint of heart.
Acres of Terror
Price: $34 per person
When: September 29 to October 30, 2023
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located at the Cannamore Orchard near Ottawa, Acres of Terror is a terrifying Halloween experience with four spooky attractions.
Guests will be able to embark on a Spooky Wagon Ride across the 60-acre property narrated by a real witch or warlock with tons of surprises along the way, as well as make their way through the House of Terror, a "fun house meets haunted house" that promises to be "the most terrifying experience you'll ever endure."
You can also visit the Spooky Village, an interactive Halloween-themed village with seven different houses, and try to make your way through the Fog Maze.
Guests can visit the on-site cantine before the experience for hot beverages and snacks, or pass through the farm's Orchard store, which has fresh fudge, cider, and other goodies, on the way out.
Accessibility: All attractions are wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Haunted Hollows Scream Park
Price: $31.57+ per person
When: October 6-31, 2023
Address: 18444 Yonge Street, East Gwillimbury
Why You Need To Go: Located near Newmarket’s Upper Canada Mall, Haunted Hollows Scream Park in East Gwillimbury has been called one of the "top Halloween haunted attractions in the Greater Toronto Area."
The 2.5-acre scream park features live actors, animatronics, special effects and custom scenes for a terrifying experience.
Visitors will follow the park's twisted trails into the dark forest and meet some of their "deepest fears," encountering creepy clowns, giant spiders, murderous inmates and more sinister characters.
The Halloween attraction will also have spooky photo ops and a carnival where you can shoot zombies with paintballs or try your hand at an axe-throwing game.
Halloween Haunt
Price: $44.99+ per adult
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt is now open at Canada's Wonderland, transforming the park into a terrifying world where sinister creatures roam after dark.
This year, there will be three new mazes for visitors to explore, as well as ghoulish street performers, live music, thrilling night rides and a variety of Halloween treats and brews specifically created for Haunt. Visit, if you dare.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
Happy haunting!