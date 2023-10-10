13 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick Or Treat
Halloween isn't just for kids! 🎃
Halloween is just around the corner, with tons of tricks and treats in store. But the holiday isn't just for kids — there are plenty of Halloween events in Toronto for adults looking to have a scary-good time this October.
Whether you're a fan of spine-tingling haunted houses, crave a taste of the supernatural, or enjoy a classic Halloween party, Toronto has something special in store for you.
Here are 13 things to do for Halloween in Toronto to get you into the spooky spirit.
Take in a spooky candlelit concert
Price: $33+ per person
When: Select dates from October 21-28, 2023
Address: The Parkdale Hall, 1605 Queen Street West #2, Toronto, ON; Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can listen to spooky tunes and Halloween classics by the glow of candlelight for a spine-tingling night like no other.
Candlelight Concerts are coming to Toronto with enchanting performances set in hauntingly beautiful spaces.
You'll be able to hear music from your favourite horror movies, including John Carpenter's classic Halloween theme and the eerie Tubular Bells theme from The Exorcist played by the Listeso String Quartet.
Guests will also be able to enjoy spooky tunes like Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the Ghostbusters theme, and music from Stranger Things.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible venues.
Take a tour of Toronto's haunted harbour
Price: $49 per adult
When: Select nights until October 31, 2023
Address: 1 Queen's Quay East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fall, you can journey to Toronto's "haunted" harbour with a spooky boat cruise and ghost story experience hosted by The Haunted Walk.
The 90-minute tour will take guests out on the waters of Lake Ontario and make stops at the Toronto Islands and a haunted lighthouse for what's set to be an eerie adventure.
Hear eerie ghost stories on a ghost tour
Price: $25.99 per adult
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: Multiple locations in Toronto
Why You Need To Go: For the perfect spine-tingling Halloween activity, you can embark on a ghost walk of the city and hear tales of ghosts and paranormal occurrences.
The Haunted Walk of Toronto offers several ghost walks in the city, including a ghost tour of the University of Toronto grounds and a lantern-lit stroll in the historic Distillery District.
For a classic ghost tour, the company offers the Original Haunted Walk of Toronto, which delves into the dark history of the city and allows visitors to hear chilling ghost stories about haunted theatres, unsolved mysteries and spooky buildings.
Wander Casa Loma's haunted grounds
Price: $56.33+ per person
When: September 29 to October 31, 2023
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Legends of Horror is back at Casa Loma this fall, with tons of scares and horrors waiting around every corner.
The experience will immerse those who dare enter in a world of nightmares, taking them through a 2-kilometre trail with frightening scenes and creepy characters.
There will also be live shows, specialty food and drink, and a Freak Show that promises to captivate visitors with thrilling and gruesome acts.
Face your fears at a haunted house
Price: Prices vary
When: Throughout October
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Want to test your bravery this Halloween? There are plenty of haunted houses in and near Toronto where you can face some of your worst fears this season.
Some terrifying haunts around the city include The Haunted Office, a real former office space where dark creatures lurk among the cubicles, and Martino Manor, which is called "Toronto's scariest attraction."
Get spooky at Canada's Wonderland
Price: $44.99+ per adult
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt is now open at Canada's Wonderland, transforming the park into a terrifying world where sinister creatures roam after dark.
This year, there are three new mazes for visitors to explore, as well as ghoulish street performers, live music, thrilling night rides and a variety of tasty Halloween treats and brews specifically created for Haunt.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
Visit Canada's first haunted town
Price: $39.95+ per person
When: October 13 to November 5, 2023
Address: 3800 Sideline 32, Pickering, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit an entire haunted town and feel like you're in a real-life horror movie at this unique Halloween attraction near Toronto.
The Haunting of Hexwood is an entire haunted town with terrifying walk-throughs, entertainment and experiences that go way beyond your typical haunted house.
Those brave enough to visit will be able to make their way through four walk-through haunts, 13 store haunts and activations, and be treated to live entertainment, psychic and tarot card readers, food trucks, a town square bar and a "haunted nostalgic diner."
Accessibility: Accessible event.
See incredible pumpkin carvings
Price: $22.95 per adult
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkins After Dark is back near Toronto for another spooktacular season.
Here, you can stroll through a magical pumpkin wonderland with over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins and sculptures
You'll be able to see spooky displays of horror movie characters, iconic figures, classic Canadian symbols and more. Be sure to stop at the "Spook Easy" for treats, drinks and pumpkin carving displays during your visit.
Accessibility: Walking path is wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Visit Toronto's geekiest bar
Price: $30.08+ per ticket
When: October 29, 2023
Address: Storm Crow Manor, 580 Church St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's "geekiest bar" is bringing its legendary Halloween party back for 2023.
Taking place on Sunday, October 29, Storm Crow Manor will transform into a "bewitching realm of Halloween enchantment."
The bar will be filled with ghoulish decor and have live entertainment, tarot card readings, games and a selfie room.
Guests will be able to enjoy Halloween specials on the menu, as well as the bar's signature drinks, and treats like cotton candy and popcorn.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online. The price includes your admission, a complimentary drink token, three raffle tickets and a treat bag. Costumes are also strongly encouraged, so be sure to break out your spookiest attire.
Dress up for Toronto's 'biggest Halloween costume party'
Price: $27.62+ per person
When: October 28 & 31, 2023
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rebel is hosting some massive Halloween parties this year that you won't want to miss.
Mortem on October 28 will feature four rooms with four sounds including Latin vibes, hip hop and underground dance music.
Then, on Halloween night, the venue will throw "Toronto's biggest Halloween costume party," with sounds by Harper & Stokes.
Tickets are available online and start at $27.62 for Halloween night. There will also be $10,000 in cash and prizes available for the best costumes, so don't be afraid to go all out.
Party at the ROM after dark
Price: $40 per person
When: October 27, 2023
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Royal Ontario Museum's 19+ After Dark events are back, with a spooktacular evening set for October.
ROM After Dark: Trick or Treat promises to be the "Halloween party of the season." The event will combine "nostalgic fun with genuine scares," with spooky inflatables, monstrous shadow puppets, and Halloween-themed projections designed to give you goosebumps.
Visitors can enjoy cocktails, drinks and snacks, pics in a spooky photo booth, music by DJ Cyclist (Wax Candy), and more.
You can also explore the ROM's classic exhibitions after dark, and even get a sneak peek of the museum's newest exhibitionDeath: Life’s Greatest Mystery before it opens to the public.
Accessibility: See museum's accessible services.
Admire a spooktacular light show
Price: $29+ per vehicle
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 1389 Brock Rd., Pickering, ON & 10232 Fourth Line Nassagaweya, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Halloween light show is taking place this month in two locations near Toronto.
The Spooktacular Light Show is a 2-kilometre drive-through route of dazzling light displays.
Perfect for those into less spooky activities, the route features mesmerizing 2D and 3D displays set to "haunting melodies." Some highlights include a pumpkin-filled tunnel you can drive through and a glowing haunted house.
The event runs until Halloween night on October 31, 2023, and tickets can be purchased online.
Explore some of Toronto's most haunted spots
Price: Free
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If haunted houses and Halloween parties aren't your thing, you may enjoy a self-guided tour of some of Toronto's spookiest spots.
You can find a free self-guided walking tour of downtown Toronto on the City of Toronto's website put together by The Toronto Ghosts & Hauntings Research Society.
The tour takes you between Union Station and the Royal Ontario Museum, pointing out haunted sites, interesting lore, and ghostly stories along the way.
Happy Halloween!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.