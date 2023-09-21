You Can Take A Ghost Tour Of Toronto's Harbour This Fall & Journey To A Haunted Lighthouse
In the mood for spooky fall activities? If hearing ghostly tales and embarking on your own paranormal adventure sounds like your idea of a good time, this Toronto ghost tour is one you won't want to miss.
This fall, you can journey to Toronto's "haunted" harbour with a spooky boat cruise and ghost story experience hosted by The Haunted Walk.
In collaboration with Pirate Life, the 90-minute tour, which sets sail from Queen's Quay East, will take guests out on the waters of Lake Ontario and make stops at the Toronto Islands for what's set to be an eerie adventure.
New for this year, the ghost tour will stop at the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse on Hanlan's Point. The lighthouse, which was built in 1803, is said to be one of the city's most haunted places, and has been the site of strange and paranormal occurrences.
Those who visit the lighthouse have reported seeing unexplained lights in the building's windows, strange bloodstains on the staircase, and a "shadowy form gliding across the sand in the moonlight," according to CBC.
As Margo MacDonald, a veteran storyteller and tour guide at The Haunted Walk, told Narcity in an interview, the lighthouse has been haunted for most of its lifetime by a former lighthouse keeper.
As the story goes, lighthouse keeper J.P. Radan Muller disappeared from his post at the lighthouse in January 1815.
Presumed murdered, his ghost is said to still haunt the grounds to this day.
The tour will also make a stop at Centre Island, where guests will be able to take in the "empty abyss of Lake Ontario" while hearing spine-tingling tales of ghost ships, shipwrecks, and monsters connected to Toronto's harbour.
The tour runs on select nights until October 31, 2023, and tickets are available for purchase online.
If you're looking for other ghostly activities, you can embark on the Original Haunted Walk of Toronto, a classic ghost tour that takes you to some of the city's creepiest spots.
Haunted Harbour Ghost Tour
Price: $49 per adult
When: Select Nights until October 31, 2023
Address: 1 Queen’s Quay East, Toronto, ON
