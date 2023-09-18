6 Spooky Date Ideas In Toronto That Will Make Your Boo Jump In Your Arms This Fall
Get ready to fall in love with these date ideas!
Spooky season is right around the corner and it's time to grab your boo and start planning a spooktacular fall.
Toronto is home to some of the most beautiful fall sights and screams if you're looking to spook your boo straight into your open arms with haunted houses, candlelight music, frightening boat tours or even the perfect night at home.
Making fall magic with your special someone whether that's your romantic partner or just your best friend is a great way to get into the fall spirit and celebrate the changing seasons.
So whether you're looking to get your adrenaline pumping at Canada's Wonderland or relax and bask in a night of candlelight and sweeping classical music we have a date night idea for you.
Here are six spooky date night ideas In Toronto to keep your love life glowing like a jack-o-lantern all fall long.
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Price: $25 to $60 per ticket depending on which section you sit in
When: October 27 and October 28
Where: 115 Simpson Ave, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love classical music and romantic settings this night of magic is perfect for you.
A listeso string quartet will perform songs like"Thriller" by Michael Jackson, "This Is Halloween" from The Nightmare Before Christmas and "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show for a night of musical mayhem.
This candlelight concert will last for about an hour and you can sit back and enjoy the haunted sounds of classical music in a beautiful church with candles glowing all around you.
If you plan on going with family or bringing kids along you should know that attendees must be eight years old or older and anyone under the age of 16 needs to be with an adult.
Martino Manor
Price: $19.99 to $29.00 per person depending on the date
When: Select dates from September 29 to October 31
Address: 7 McIntosh Ave. Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted attraction comes with a terrifying house and maze that you'll have to survive and trust me you won't go through without screaming.
Martino Manor is run by Fernando Martino and has become an institution in Toronto since it opened in 2018 beside its family restaurant Mama Martino's Pasta and Pizzeria Restaurant.
The haunted house has live actors popping around every corner and plenty of scares to be had. So be ready to grab hold of your date and run right through.
You can buy tickets at the door but remember it's cash only!
Toronto's Haunted Harbour
Price: $29 to $49 per ticket depending on age
When: September 22 to October 31 on select dates
Address: 1 Queen’s Quay East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Do you love scary stories and the open water? This haunted boat cruise will take you on a journey throughout Toronto's sorted past and haunted locations like Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, "the oldest and most haunted buildings of them all" according to the website.
The hour-long tour will also explore Center Island with a "harrowing" walk down the pier and take you through the lagoons around Toronto Island.
You can expect stories on "phantom ghost ships and their crew, haunted shipwrecks, [and] lost lighthouse keepers"
So if you feel like testing out your sea legs with your special sweetie this fall this is a great place to start!
Take a painting class
Price: $45 per guest
When: October 13
Address: 2866 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This guided paint class on October 13 will be a spooktacular affair where you can unleash the creative beast lurking under the surface.
The "Moonlit Selfie on a Friday..." class will be a Halloween-themed paint class and the only details given on what the subject may be are "Stay out of the forest. I'm telling you something will happen. #selfie."
The guided class is led by an artist who will walk you through how to make the painting step by step. While you paint you'll be able to get refreshments from the bar and you're even allowed to bring your own snacks.
So you can sip on a drink and paint away on a Friday the 13th you'll never forget.
Carve pumpkins at home
Price: You can buy two pumpkins from your local grocery store
When: Any night you want
Address: Your place or theirs
Why You Need To Do It: Carving pumpkins is a time-honoured tradition and a low-cost great date night to whip out in time for Halloween. You can head to your closest grocery store and pick up two pumpkins, Sharpies (if you don't have one at home) and two candles.
From there choose a design and trace it onto your pumpkin with your Sharpie and get carving!
This date will cost you less than $20 and will provide you with hours of entertainment from gutting, designing, carving and lighting your pumpkin.
You can even make toasted pumpkin seeds to snack on afterward while you watch a movie and appreciate your artwork.
To really set the mood you can pull out some homemade cocktails, hot cocoa or wine to sip on while you create your masterpieces.
Halloween Haunt
Price: $44.99 and up per person
When: September 22 to October 29
Address:1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6, Canada
Why You Need To Go:Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland is the perfect date night for thrill seekers. This attraction has seven haunted mazes, scare zones, scare actors all over the park, rides and live entertainment.
You can go down a terrifying rollercoaster and then try and escape a haunted maze back to back all night long! If you love Wonderland and Halloween this is an event you won't want to miss.
