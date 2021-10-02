8 Toronto Fall Date Ideas That Will Add Some Spice To Your Season
Take your boo to some of these spots. 👻
Call up your boo and make some plans, because there are so many cute activities to experience together in Toronto this fall.
Whether you're looking to get spooked or take in the gorgeous colours, these autumn date ideas will add some spice to your season.
Visit A Pumpkin Patch Patio
Price: Free admission
When: October 1-31, 2021
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get your pumpkin on at the Fall N' Leaves pop-up patio, which boasts tons of seasonal decor, photo ops, and food served in actual squashes.
Get Spooked At A Haunted Amusement Park
Price: $31.99 +
When: September 24 - October 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt has returned to Canada's Wonderland, and you'll want to stay close to your date as you explore scare zones and terrifying rides.
Pick The Perfect Pumpkin
Price: $7 + per adult
When: Until October 30, 2021
Address: 10825 9th Line, Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: It just isn't fall without a trip to the pumpkin patch, and Reesor's Pick Your Own is located just outside the city. You can also get lost in the corn maze or visit the nearby farm market for some tasty fall treats.
Indulge In Some Pie
Price: 💸
Address: 287 Augusta Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing like a big slice of pie during the autumn season, and Wanda's Pie in the Sky has so many sweet flavours to try.
Visit A Spooky Castle
Price: $30+ per ticket
When: October 1-31, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A trip to a castle is always romantic, and this palace comes with a spooky twist. Casa Loma's Legends Of Horror event is back, and you can wander through creepy scenes and even grab a boozy drink from the new lounge.
Wander Through A Red & Gold Wonderland
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rouge National Urban Park is a romantic place for an autumn walk, and you can explore trails lined with apple trees and take in the foliage from the lookout.
Paint Some Fall-Themed Masterpieces
Price: $49.99 per person
Address: 80 Port Street East Unit C, Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Studio Paint Bar has lots of fall-themed paint nights coming up, and you can get creative while sipping boozy drinks.
Go On A Ghost Tour
Price: $24.99 + per adult
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feeling brave? The Haunted Walk will take you on a tour of ghost-filled places around Toronto, and you'll definitely want to keep your date close.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.