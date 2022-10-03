Toronto's Haunted House Martino Manor Is Back & It Has A Whole New Nightmarish Section
You can walk through the house and maze for less than $25.
Get ready to scream!
Martino Manor is back for another frightening Halloween season, and this year, it's got a brand new addition.
If you're looking to scare your socks off this spooky season, you can walk through the haunted manor until October 31 on select dates.
The haunted house and outdoor maze is a well-known haunt in Etobicoke, and Narcity ranked it the scariest of three haunted attractions in the GTA in 2021 – so it's definitely not for the faint of heart.
The terrifying manor is run by Fernando Martino and is right beside his family's restaurant Mama Martino's Pasta and Pizzeria Restaurant.
The new extension will take you inside the restaurant, through the outdoor maze, and finally, you'll have to survive the haunted manor.
Martino told Narcity the walk-through is a "lot longer" now thanks to the extension, and guests can expect to spend about 25 minutes walking through it.
You may find yourself running through, however thanks to the new murderous-themed extension, which features "a florist who has been using humans as fertilizer."
If that doesn't scare you, be warned that the haunt is filled with surprises and eight live actors around every corner.
Not to mention 50 hair-rising animatronic scares waiting to catch you off guard.
The haunted house is for people 14 years old or older and costs $24.99 per person.
The haunt's hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month.
The attraction will also be open on Halloween night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with some wiggle room depending on the crowd.
Martino Manor
Price: $24.99 per ticket
Address: 7 McIntosh Ave. Etobicoke, ON
When: Select dates up until October 31.
Why You Need To Go: To experience a haunted house and maze with live actors and get into the spooky season spirit!