7 Cheap Toronto Date Ideas That Will Take Your Relationship To New Heights This Summer
Romance is in the air! ❤️🔥
Summer has finally arrived in the city, and it's time for Toronto dates that make your love life sizzle.
Toronto date ideas can get expensive, so between the fancy dinner dates and cocktail bars, you need to sprinkle in some fun, cheap dates that won't break the bank but will bring you closer.
Toronto is filled with cheap activities, from mouth-watering food festivals to gorgeous parks and beaches and even roller skating under The Bentway, where you and your date can race the night away.
So whether you're looking to get active, chill out and watch a movie outdoors, or explore the city, there are plenty of incredible dates you can take your boo on this summer.
So without further ado, here are seven cheap dates ideas you can do this summer in Toronto that will make you feel like you're living in a rom-com sequence.
Roller Skating under the Bentway
Price: Admission is free, but if you don't own a pair of rollerblades, you can rent a pair for $20 an hour.
Address: The Bentway
When: June 14 to September 16, 2023
Why You Need To Go: Are you someone who loves getting active?
When you're in the middle of the city, it can be hard to find a gorgeous hike, but you can find a hip outdoor rollerskating track.
SUSO Skate Co has come back to The Bentway this summer, and you can rollerskate under the Gardiner Expressway.
While you throw it back 80s style with your rollerblades, you and your date can also appreciate the art installations that have been put up under The Bentway.
Skate rentals are open Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, according to their website.
But if you plan to rent skates, you will need to rent them online in advance.
A picnic on Toronto Islands
Price: For this adventure, you'll just need to buy two tickets over to the islands, which according to Harbour Tours Toronto, will run you about $12.50 per person each way and then pack your picnic ahead of time.
Address: Toronto Islands
When: All summer – permitting ferry/ water taxi times
Why You Need To Go: A homemade picnic outside is always romantic, but add a sandy beach and a sprawling view of the city dipped in the glow of sunset, and it doesn't get much better than that.
You can pack a picnic with your favourite snacks and head to your favourite beach and enjoy a night with stunning views for cheap since the only money you'll need to spend is on supplies and tickets to and from the Islands.
Toronto Food Truck Festival
Price: Free admission
Address: 1695 Queen St E, Toronto, Ontario
When: August 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., August 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and August 6 to 7 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: If you and your partner are a pair of foodies, there is no date better than a buffet of mouth-watering food trucks to explore.
Toronto's Food Truck Festival at Woodbine Park will return this summer, and you explore delicious cuisine while enjoying local talent, watching food-eating competitions and relaxing in the August sun with a beer.
Not to mention admission is free, so the only money you'll be spending is on the food trucks you decide to give a whirl.
Live Music at the Music Garden
Price: Free
Address: 479 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON
When: June 21 to August 27
Why You Need To Go: If you love live music, you can catch JUNO award-winning Canadian musicians at Toronto's Music Garden this summer for free.
So if you've spent enough money on concert tickets this summer, you can give your credit card a break and watch live music surrounded by blooming flowers right at Toronto's harbourfront most Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.
Free Outdoor movies
Price: Free
Address: Various parks in Toronto
When: June 22 to August 27
Why You Need To Go: Why pay to go to a regular movie theatre when you can see classic and award-winning films under the stars in one of Toronto's parks?
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show will be putting on free outdoor movie nights all summer long in parks like Fort York, Christie Pitts, Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park, and you have to do is show up early enough to grab a good spot.
This summer's lineup is filled with great films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Riceboy Sleeps, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jumanji, The Truman Show, Brokeback Mountain, The Matrix and more.
So if you're looking to spice up your date night, pack up some beverages, a cozy blanket and some bug spray and head out to see a classic flick.
Farmers Market at St. Lawrence Market
Price: Free admission
Address: 93-95 Front St East, Toronto, ON
When: Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: If you're in the mood for a fun market stroll, you can elevate your walking dates by exploring St. Lawrence Market's farmers market on Saturdays.
You can pick up a few snacks or even a fresh bloom of flowers for your date while you enjoy one of Toronto's best local markets.
I'd also recommend picking up fresh pasta and sauce from St. Lawrence Pizza & Pasta to make at home to continue your date because I'd argue this sauce is the best in the city.
Rent out a fire pit
Price: $44.25 per reservation
Address: Trillium Park/ Helipad/Lookout Point
When: You can book your reservations up to 60 days in advance.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the perfect double date or group date, look no further. You can rent out a fire pit in Ontario Place, where you can catch stunning views of the park as you roast marshmallows with your friends for under $50.
There are three available fire pits at Trillium Park, Helipad, and Lookout Point, and each host up to 25 guests, and all you need to do is bring your own dry firewood.
Although it is important to note that you can't cook food over the fire with the exception of marshmallows, so keep the S'mores coming but leave your hot dogs at home!