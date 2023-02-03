7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant
Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night - drinking or dining out.
If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.
So, put down that fork, leave your drink at the bar and discover the many exciting non-food and beverage activities that the city offers.
Gallery Arcturus
Address: 80 Gerrard St E, Toronto, ON
Website: Gallery Arcturus
Why You Need To Go: Gallery Arcturus is a not-for-profit art exhibit in downtown Toronto. Consisting of eight floors showcasing various themes and artists' work, it is the perfect getaway to explore some local art and possibly even meet some of the artists who work in a studio in the basement.
Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free!
SUSO Skate Co.
Address: 1 Promenade Cir., Thornhill, ON
Website: SUSO Skate Ko.
Why You Need To Go: The location at Thornhill is a pop-up inside an old H&M store, and you can glide around with rented skates under glittering disco balls, all while escaping the cold. It just opened in December 2022 and offers the perfect retro '80s vibe for those who want to take a trip back a few decades.
Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. & Sunday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The location is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Cost: $20 per one-hour session for booking with skates, or $14 per one-hour session if you bring your own skates.
Pursuit OCR
Address: 75 Westmore Dr, Etobicoke, ON
Website: Pursuit OCR
Why You Need To Go: Pursuit OCR is basically a huge indoor park for adults and will interest couples or groups who, according to its website, want to "explore, race and play." The idea is to feel like a child again, all while challenging yourself with fitness obstacles.
Hours: Monday to Thursday: 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 per 90-minute session.
The Bubble
Address: 65 Orfus Rd Unit A, Toronto, ON
Website: The Bubble
Why You Need To Go: The Bubble is Canada’s only inflatapark or inflatable theme park that offers an incredible spot to bounce your day away! The huge bounce house is 10,000 square feet and has obstacle courses, climbing walls and more. The location also offers laser tag, an arcade and a zone for snacks.
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Cost: $24.99 per 55-minute session. Prices vary if activities include laser tag and arcade.
Pinot's Palette
Address: 2866 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
Website: Pinot's Palette
Why You Need To Go: Pinot's Palette offers an elevated paint night with drinks, cool music and several themed classes for beginners to create amazing art.
Hours: Monday and Tuesday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to Sunday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: According to its website, prices vary depending on the class, but they quote $40 to $45 as a "standard" rate.
Skyzone
Address: 45 Esandar Dr Unit 1A, Toronto, ON
Website: Skyzone
Why You Need To Go: Skyzone is a fun trampoline park and perfect for a day of "falling" in love with your partner all over again. It has multiple locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: $24.99 per 90-minute session.
Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) After Dark Event
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Website: ROM
Why You Need To Go: Say goodbye to those snooze-fest museum visits and hello to ROM After Dark (RAD), the after-hours bash that will have you seeing the museum in a whole new way. Only for the coolest cats who are 19 and up, of course. Drinks and food are also included in this event.
Hours: 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM for two upcoming events on February 10 and March 24
Cost: $30 for non-members.