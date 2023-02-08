We Asked ChatGPT For 10 Common Misconceptions About Toronto & Some Will Make You LOL
Apparently, housing is more affordable than you think.
Toronto, eh? A city like no other, a multi-cultural home to more than six million people from around the world and a common inspiration for several Drake songs.
But, it can often be misjudged. We asked ChatGPT to spill the tea on ten of the most common misconceptions about the city and the answers were unexpectedly hilarious, if not necessarily on the money.
We break them down for you. Get ready for a hoot.
Toronto is soulless city
Toronto skyline at sunset during winter
"Toronto is a city with a rich history, a thriving cultural scene, and strong sense of community, making it anything but soulless," ChatGPT said.
Apparently a common point of view, Toronto seems to be seen as "soulless" by many. While it might up for debate, artificial intelligence's faith in Toronto's vibe is low-key heartwarming.
Toronto is expensive
Toronto condo buildings.
"While the cost of living in Toronto can be higher than some other cities in Canada, there are many affordable options for housing, food and entertainment," ChatGPT said.
Well, this might not be entirely true. According to Mercer's 2022 Cost of Living Survey from last year, an evaluation of 227 cities across five continents, Toronto is currently the most expensive city in Canada. It has been deemed increasingly unaffordable for housing, food and entertainment.
Toronto is dangerous
"While like any large city, Toronto does have crime, it is overall a safe place to live and visit, with a low crime rate compared to other cities," ChatGPT said.
While crime in Toronto has recently a spike in violent encounters, most notable on public transit, it is not considered anywhere near the most dangerous city in the country, according to Numbeo. It is ranked 23rd among a list of the 38 cities ranked as most dangerous in Canada.
Toronto is only for young people
"Toronto is a city for people of all ages, with a thriving senior population and a variety of activities and attractions to suit every interest and stage of life," ChatGPT said.
Based on Stan-Can's 2021 census of Toronto, the majority of the city's population is between the ages of 15 and 64, with the highest concentrate of people in their late 20s to early 30s.
Toronto is cold and snowy year-around
"While Toronto can experience cold winters, it also has warm summers with temperatures reaching over 20 C (68 F)," ChatGPT said.
Toronto's winters have become legendary for the short, dreary grey days and long weeks with no sign of the sun. But summers in Toronto are a vibe of its own, and unmatched to several of its counterparts in northern areas of the country!
Toronto is boring
Pigeons seen at Toronto's Yonge Dundas Square
"Toronto is a vibrant city with a rich cultural scene, a bustling night life, and diverse array of festivals and events throughout the year," ChatGPT said.
No argument there. Toronto's never-ending lists of diverse activities to do, paired with the flair brought on by local colour is unmatched.
Toronto is just a big city
"Toronto is a diverse city with many different neighbourhoods, each with its own unique character and charm," ChatGPT said.
Anyone who thinks that Toronto is only known for its fancy buildings in the financial district has never been to Scarborough and experienced the large array of cuisine and cultural goodness that it has to offer.
Toronto is only for wealthy people
"Toronto is a city with a mix of income levels and a variety of affordable housing options, making it accessible to people from all walks of life," ChatGPT said.
Toronto has become increasingly unaffordable for low-income groups in recent years, especially in terms of housing. According to the Ontario Living Wage Network, people living in the Greater Toronto Area need to make $23.15 an hour to thrive daily in 2022, a sizeable bump up from the $22.08 residents needed back in 2021.
The current minimum wage in Ontario is $15.50 per hour.
Toronto is just like any other city
"Toronto is unique, with its own character and charm, and offers a range of experiences and attractions that are not found anywhere," ChatGPT said.
From the Scarborough Bluffs and the Botanical Gardens to the Art Gallery of Ontario and the city's proximity to Brampton, there are several attractions that you can only find and do in Toronto.
Toronto is for only English speakers
Bilingual sign seen in Downtown Toronto
"Toronto is a culturally diverse city, with a large immigrant population and a mix of over 140 languages spoken," ChatGPT said.
This one couldn't be more accurate. While 50 percent of the population speaks English, the other half speaks dozens of languages from Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, Urdu, French and more.