7 Spots Unique To Toronto That Every Ontarian Needs To Cross Off Their Bucket List
Whether you're from the 6ix or not, there are certain iconic spots in Toronto that are pretty much Ontarian rites of passage.
If there are must-experience Toronto activities you haven’t gotten to already, it’s high time to check them off your bucket list. To help you do that, Destination Toronto is challenging residents of Ontario to a massive game of Never Have I Ever this summer.
Whether you're an aspiring art buff or an outdoors enthusiast, there are a ton of spots you can only find in Toronto that'll tickle your fancy — and Destination Toronto is ready to jumpstart your plans.
Toronto Botanical Gardens
Price: Free
Location: 777 Lawrence Ave. E., North York, ON
Why You Should Go: With incredible displays of flowers and plants, these gardens are here for your perusal. Stroll along at your own pace as you admire nature's beauty.
Access to the gardens is free, so there’s no excuse not to go. Already been here? Bring a friend who hasn't so they can knock it off of their bucket list too.
Deepen your plant knowledge with a guided garden tour by experts on botany and nature conservation — you can save 20% on guided garden tours with your Pass TO Savings.
Never Have I Ever… taken in how much green space Toronto actually has.
Art Gallery Of Ontario (AGO)
Price: Admission starts at $25 (ages 25 and under are free)
Location: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: As one of the largest art museums in North America, you can always discover something new at the AGO, even if you've visited before.
Ontarians coming from out of town can stay for the weekend and visit other downtown attractions in the area, like the Bata Shoe Museum or the Little Canada exhibit. You can land discounts on each of these iconic Toronto spots with a Pass TO Savings.
Pro tip: visit the AGO for free on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Never Have I Ever… been to an art gallery in Toronto.
Scarborough Bluffs
Price: Free
Location: 1 Brimley Road S., Bluffer's Park, Scarborough, ON
Why You Should Go: Reconnect with nature as you explore a long, sandy beach guarded by towering cliffs that stretch across Lake Ontario's shore.
With scenic views spanning as far as the eye can see, you won't believe that the bustling streets of Toronto are just a few kilometres away.
Never Have I Ever… explored areas east of The Beaches before.
Yorkdale Mall
Price: Free
Location: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: It’s no secret that the 6ix is a shopper’s heaven. As one of Ontario's most fashionable destinations, Yorkdale boasts 270 stores & restaurants you can explore right now.
With your Pass TO Savings, you can shop 'til you drop and score a gift with your purchase.
Never Have I Ever… been surrounded by the most luxury and designer brand stores in Canada.
High Park
Price: Free
Location: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: High Park is actually Toronto's largest public park, home to gorgeous hiking trails, a stunning lakefront, sports facilities, an off-leash dog park and even a zoo! There's always something new to discover.
Located in Toronto's West End, the park is surrounded by amazing restaurants and shops you won't find anywhere else.
Never Have I Ever… been to the zoo at High Park.
Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)
Price: Starting at $14
Location: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: The ROM is an Ontarian staple, and with just one visit, you can unearth centuries of art, culture and natural history. This impressive museum’s got new exhibits on the roster every season, so you can explore something new each time you visit.
With a Pass TO Savings, you can save up to 15% on tickets and memberships.
Never Have I Ever… seen the ROM Crystal addition in real life.
St. Lawrence Market
Price: Free
Location: 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: With specialty vendors from all over the world, St. Lawrence Market is one of Toronto's best places to shop local.
Whether you explore the Saturday Farmers' market for fresh produce or pop down to the lower levels for delicious deli and cheeses, there's always something interesting to taste or buy.
Never Have I Ever… tasted local produce while talking to the people who made it.
If you said “Never Have I Ever” to any of these unique Toronto spots, it's time to make the most of your summer and experience them all.
Even if you don't live downtown, you can take advantage of all that the 6ix has to offer by booking a stay in Ontario's capital.
