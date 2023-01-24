A Woman Has Serious Injuries After Being Stabbed Multiple Times On A TTC Streetcar
Police say she was stabbed by another woman.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A woman was stabbed "multiple times" in the face and head while riding a TTC streetcar on Tuesday and is suffering from serious injuries, according to police.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) told Narcity they were called for a stabbing on a TTC streetcar on Spadina Avenue just south of Bloor Street at around 2 p.m. on January 24.
Police said the victim is a woman in her 20s who was stabbed numerous times by another woman in her 40s.
TPS was able to apprehend and arrest the suspect on the scene and have taken her into custody.
Her identity has yet to be released, but she TPS told Narcity that she will be charged with aggravated assault.
According to a TPS tweet, it is unknown whether or not the victim and suspect knew each other.
Toronto Paramedics told Narcity they arrived at the scene just after 2 p.m. and transported the victim to a trauma centre with "serious but non-life threatening injuries."
TPS said she is currently in "stable condition."
Officers are on scene working with the TTC to download a video to see "exactly what transpired" on the streetcar.
TPS is asking anyone on the streetcar who witnessed the assault to come forward and speak with police.
This attack comes after a recent surge in violence on the TTC, with a person attempting to push a rider onto TTC subway tracks just last week, a TTC driver shot with a BB gun, TTC employees swarmed by a group of young people and a recent assault in a TTC bathroom just to name a few.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.