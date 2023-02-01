CBC Journalist Michael Finlay Reportedly Died After An Attack In Toronto's Danforth Area
"One of the greatest CBC radio documentary makers."
Michael Finlay, a veteran CBC journalist, has reportedly died from "medical complications" following an assault in Toronto's Danforth Area.
The family of Finlay confirmed with CBC News that the journalist died on Tuesday, January 31. They reported that his death resulted from injuries sustained during an incident on January 24.
Finlay worked with CBC as a radio producer and editor for 31 years before retiring in 2010, the public broadcaster stated.
According to a Toronto Police Services (TPS) press release that doesn't identify Finlay, an assault took place on January 24 at 3:35 p.m. in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area.
TPS reported that the suspect allegedly encountered the victim (assumed to be Finlay) and assaulted him.
The assailant fled on foot after the victim fell to the ground and "sustained serious injuries." TPS is still trying to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a slender build and about six feet tall. He was last spotted sporting a red paper mask with flames, black leggings and a black pullover.
Author and longtime CBC journalist Jeffrey Dvorkin, turned to Twitter to honour his colleague. He called Finlay "one of the greatest CBC radio documentary makers and foreign editors."
\u201cOne of the greatest CBC radio documentary makers and foreign editor was Michael Finlay. He was the victim of a random attack on the streets of Toronto in mid-afternoon a week ago. Michael died in hospital tonight. His perp has not been apprehended.\u201d— Jeffrey Dvorkin (@Jeffrey Dvorkin) 1675214715
Dvorkin laid out the alleged details of Finlay's assault in a follow-up tweet; Toronto Police have not yet confirmed these details.
"He was grocery shopping along the Danforth when some bastard pushed him from behind, and he fell, hit his head and broke some ribs," Dvorkin wrote.
This attack joins a growing list of recent violent encounters in Toronto, most notably on public transit.
Just last week, Toronto saw several violent incidents that included a swarming assault on TTC employees by a group of 13-year-olds and a stabbing of a woman on a streetcar who was left with serious injuries.
On January 25, Toronto Mayor John Tory called for a National Mental Health Summit with leaders from all levels of government to address the recent violence in the city.
TPS confirmed to Narcity in an email that the victim has passed away but couldn't corroborate if the attack was of random nature.