Group Of 13-Year-Old Boys Arrested In Swarming Assault Of TTC Employees On A Toronto Bus
They're all facing assault charges.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has made an arrest after a swarming attack on two TTC employees on a city bus earlier this week, the latest in a string of recent violent incidents on public transit.
On Monday afternoon, police said a group of 10 to 15 young people assaulted the employees on a bus in the Kennedy Road and Merrian Road area, leaving both with non-life-threatening injuries.
After "extensive investigation and review of TTC video surveillance," police have identified four of the suspects who were involved and made arrests, they said in a press release.
All four suspects are 13 years old.
Police said two of them have been charged with one count of assault with two others facing two counts of assault.
The group is set to appear in court on March 21.
With possibly 11 more young people having been involved in Monday's swarming-style assault, the investigation continues.
Police haven't said if they've been able to identify any more suspects and officials also haven't clarified what bus route the incident occurred on.
"Quick work by @TorontoPolice in laying charges in yesterday's assault of two #TTC operators," the TTC wrote in a tweet, having previously referred to the attack as "terrible" and "disturbing."
Incidents of violence on the TTC, specifically those involving young people, have been a growing cause of concern in recent weeks, with Mayor John Tory weighing in on the need to address the problem.
So far, the broad message for anyone taking the TTC is to be aware of your surroundings.
Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.