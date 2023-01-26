Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ttc

A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed On A Bus & It Was The Fifth Violent TTC Incident In 6 Days

He was stabbed in the torso and leg.

Toronto Staff Writer
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed on a TTC bus Wednesday in the latest string of violent TTC incidents.

Toronto Police Service told Narcity they were called to Bloor Street West and Old Mill Trail at around 4 p.m. on January 25.

The young teen was stabbed in his torso and leg while on a bus at Old Mill Station and suffered "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, and the suspect is still outstanding.

TPS describes the suspect as a man in his 20's wearing a blue mask and a black jacket with a medium build.

According to a tweet, the suspect was last seen running on Bloor Street.

The TTC says they have "no further information" on the attack but that they are working with police.

"Our thoughts are with the victim in this attack. As always, we'll give police our full support as they investigate, including video and witness statements," the TTC tweeted.

Safety while riding the TTC has become a widely discussed issue as riders continue to face violent attacks.

In the last six days, five violent incidents have been reported.

On Wednesday, before the stabbing at Old Mill Subway Station, a suspect chased two TTC employees with a syringe at Yonge and Dundas, according to a tweet.

On January 24, a woman was stabbed multiple times in the face and head while riding a TTC streetcar.

Earlier in the week, a group of young people attacked TTC employees on a bus, and another TTC operator was shot with a BB gun on January 21.

Police are asking anyone with information on the latest stabbing to reach out to investigators at 416-808-2222.

