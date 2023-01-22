Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A TTC Operator Was Shot With A BB Gun & John Tory Is Calling For 'Serious' Consequences

"Transit operators keep our city running 24/7 and they must be safe and feel safe at all times."

Toronto Staff Writer
A TTC operator was shot with a BB gun while waiting to take over a bus, and Toronto Police Service (TPS) believes the suspects may be teenagers.

The assault happened just before 6:30 p.m. on January 21 near Markham Road and Progress Avenue, according to a tweet.

TPS reported that there were no "physical injuries" from the assault.

The suspects are described as white males, and police said they left the area in a black sedan following the shooting.

Mayor John Tory has publicly condemned the incident calling it "shameful behaviour" and said he is "thankful the operator is physically ok."

"I condemn this act of violence against an innocent transit worker and I know police are working to arrest those who engaged in this shameful behaviour," reads a tweet from Tory.

"Transit operators keep our city running 24/7 and they must be safe and feel safe at all times while they do their job," reads a tweet from Tory.

In a follow-up tweet, Tory called for "serious" consequences for those responsible.

"I believe anyone threatening or inflicting violence on transit workers should face the most serious of consequences for their actions from our justice system," Tory tweeted.

ATU Local 113, a union representing almost 12,000 Toronto public transit workers, has also spoken out against the assault.

"A transit operator was shot by a BB gun this evening. The ongoing violence towards our members cannot be tolerated. ATU Local 113 continues to call on the TTC and the City of Toronto to keep public transit safe," reads a tweet from ATU Local 113.

    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
