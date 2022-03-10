A Toronto Man Is Wanted By Police After Yelling Racial Slurs & Assaulting TTC Passengers
Police are asking for the public's help.
Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe committed a hate crime while riding a public transit vehicle last February.
According to the police report, the incident occurred on February 9, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. after officers received a call about an alleged assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawerence Avenue East area.
Hate Motivated Assault Investigation, Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area, Suspect Sought https://www.torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/52357\u00a0\u2026— Toronto Police (@Toronto Police) 1646870220
"A man was riding a TTC bus eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East from Don Mills Road." "He was uttering racial insults to several passengers," an excerpt from the release reads.
"He, along with one of the passengers, exited the bus at Victoria Park Avenue and were waiting for another bus to arrive, while waiting for the bus, the man approached the victim," it adds.
Police released images of the accused, which shows him entering and exiting the bus.
Police say the suspect uttered racial slurs at the victim before punching them in the face several times and walking away northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.
The suspect is described as having "a medium build, and brown hair, with a beard."
He was last seen wearing a multi-coloured toque, sunglasses, a blue jacket, dark pants, white running shoes. The individual was also carrying a backpack and a red bag on wheels.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
"The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed," the report concludes.