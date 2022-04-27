A Man Allegedly Threw Hot Coffee On A Woman On The TTC & Police Are Looking For Him
Police believe there may have been other victims.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police are asking for help finding a man allegedly responsible for throwing a hot cup of coffee at a woman on the TTC last month.
On Friday, March 11, just a few minutes after 9 a.m., a man hopped onto the TTC on Yonge Station that was headed southbound toward Wellesley Station, according to the April 26 release.
Officers said that a man approached another passenger and started a physical fight with him. Afterwards, he went to a different passenger and threatened to hurt her.
According to police, the suspect then threw a hot cup of coffee at her before getting off the TTC at Wellesley Station and fleeing the scene.
TPS are looking for a 45 to 50-year-old man between the height of 5'5" and 5'9" with a "mostly shaved head with blond patches of hair."
Officers also shared that the suspect has a couple of piercings: a silver septum piercing and a silver earring through the top of his left ear. The man is also described to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Police said that he was wearing a grey and black baseball cap, a black Nautica jacket, blue jeans, and white running shoes, and he was carrying a black bag.
The suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon, and for uttering threats to cause bodily harm.
TPS think there may have been other victims involved and would like to speak to anyone from the incident.
If anyone sees the suspect, police warn the public to not approach him and to call 911 right away.
