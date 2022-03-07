Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ttc

Toronto Man Arrested For Spraying TTC Riders With An 'Unknown Substance' 8 Different Times

Spraying on the TTC is generally discouraged.

Toronto man arrested for TTC assaults. Right: TTC subway station.

Toronto man arrested for TTC assaults. Right: TTC subway station.

Toronto Police Service, Typhoonski | Dreamstime

The golden rule of "say it, don't spray it" rings true for this Toronto man who was arrested over the weekend for spraying riders on the TTC with an "unknown substance."

According to a Toronto Police Service press release, Delan Lewis, 24, was arrested on March 5 at the Finch subway station following a series of alleged assaults.

Police report that the suspect allegedly assaulted people on TTC property "by spraying them with an unknown substance" on eight different occasions between October 16, 2021, and March 5, 2022.

On March 5 at 6:48 p.m., TTC special constables arrested Lewis. Officers found "a baton, bear spray and an airsoft pistol in his possession" at the time of his arrest, which didn't bode well for his already long list of charges.

Lewis has been charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, eleven counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, and eleven counts of administering a "noxious thing" with the "intent to aggrieve, annoy."

The contents of what the man was spraying TTC riders with remains a mystery — however, investigators believe even more victims may be out there.

Lewis attended court on March 6, and TPS is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 416-808-3300.

Assaults on the TTC are an unfortunate reality many riders and employees experience. Just last month, TTC employees were stabbed on two separate occasions, and in January, a woman riding a TTC bus downtown was also stabbed.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...