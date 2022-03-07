Toronto Man Arrested For Spraying TTC Riders With An 'Unknown Substance' 8 Different Times
Spraying on the TTC is generally discouraged.
The golden rule of "say it, don't spray it" rings true for this Toronto man who was arrested over the weekend for spraying riders on the TTC with an "unknown substance."
According to a Toronto Police Service press release, Delan Lewis, 24, was arrested on March 5 at the Finch subway station following a series of alleged assaults.
Police report that the suspect allegedly assaulted people on TTC property "by spraying them with an unknown substance" on eight different occasions between October 16, 2021, and March 5, 2022.
On March 5 at 6:48 p.m., TTC special constables arrested Lewis. Officers found "a baton, bear spray and an airsoft pistol in his possession" at the time of his arrest, which didn't bode well for his already long list of charges.
Lewis has been charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, eleven counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, and eleven counts of administering a "noxious thing" with the "intent to aggrieve, annoy."
The contents of what the man was spraying TTC riders with remains a mystery — however, investigators believe even more victims may be out there.
Lewis attended court on March 6, and TPS is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 416-808-3300.
Assaults on the TTC are an unfortunate reality many riders and employees experience. Just last month, TTC employees were stabbed on two separate occasions, and in January, a woman riding a TTC bus downtown was also stabbed.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.