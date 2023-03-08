A Man Was Repeatedly Sprayed In The Face On The TTC & Police Say His Attacker Was A Stranger
Toronto Police say it was a "pepper-spray like substance."
A man was sprayed with a pepper spray-like substance multiple times while riding the TTC.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking the public to help identify the suspect who attacked another passenger while riding the Bloor-Danforth line between Donlands and Greenwood Stations.
Police were called to Coxwell Subway Station for "unknown trouble" on February 28 at around 10 p.m., according to a press release, where they encountered what could be described as a tense situation.
TPS reported that one man randomly sprayed another man in the face and that every time the victim took another step back, he was sprayed again.
Police believe the spray was some type of pepper spray, which can cause "irritation of the eyes, skin, and mucus membranes," according to Poison Control.
Symptoms usually only last for a couple of minutes to a few hours, but serious cases can cause "corneal abrasions, wheezing, and skin blisters."
Which definitely isn't ideal for a late-night commute.
The suspect is described as a tall man over six feet with a medium build between the ages of 35 to 45 years old.
He has short brown hair and a graying goatee and was wearing a black North Face jacket with a white logo on the left side of his chest, arm, and in the middle of his back.
Footage of the suspect.Toronto Police Service
He was wearing black pants, black gloves and tan shoes, and in photos released by TPS, he also appears to have a mustache.
He's wanted for three counts of administering a noxious substance, and if you happen to run into him, police are asking that you do not approach him and immediately call 911.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."