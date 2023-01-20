Someone Was Assaulted In A TTC Bathroom & Police Are Looking For This Man (PHOTOS)
Police say the suspect followed the victim in there.
The Toronto Police Services (TPS) are looking for help finding a male suspect involved in a sexual assault investigation at a TTC subway station that occurred earlier this week.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a press release on Friday, TPS stated that they received a call Tuesday, January 17, at 10:35 a.m., about an incident in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.
It is believed that the victim entered the washroom at Kennedy TTC subway station when the suspect followed them in.
"The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim," TPS stated. "The suspect fled prior to police arrival."
The police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old man who is 5 feet and 4 inches tall. The suspect has a medium build and was last seen wearing a "blue 'varsity' style jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes."
The suspect that police need help finding.TPS | Press Release
TPS is asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
On Friday, another incident occurred at the Rosedale TTC subway station at around 12:23 p.m.
TPS tweeted that there were reports of a man who tried to push a victim onto the subway tracks. However, police later updated their tweet, stating that a suspect had been arrested and there were no injuries.
