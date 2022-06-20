NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Someone Threw A Tire Onto A TTC Subway Track This Morning & Caused Delays

Smoke from the tire brought concerns of a fire and Queen Station was evacuated.

Toronto Staff Writer
Queen subway station platform.

Queen subway station platform.

Robseguin | Dreamstime

This summer, you may have the urge to get up and get active but if you find yourself wanting to flip tires, maybe find a space far away to do so and not a TTC subway station.

Queen Street subway station was forced to evacuate on Monday morning after a tire was thrown onto the live tracks and started to smoke, causing concerns of a fire.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) was called to the station with reports of a fire at around 6:40 a.m. The train station was also evacuated, according to a tweet posted at 7:29 a.m.

The 51 Division Toronto Police advised there was no fire at the station and that "someone threw a tire on the tracks."

"When our officers arrived on scene, they said there was no fire, but it appeared that someone had thrown a tire onto the tracks and that caused smoke," a TPS spokesperson told Narcity.

The spokesperson explained that since the tracks are "live" with electricity, the smoke from the tire was the main concern.

TTC Service Alerts reported that there would be no service between Bloor-Yonge and Union on Line 1 Yonge-University in a tweet at 6:45 a.m.

A disgruntled customer replied in a comment to the tweet, asking for a refund, and TTC Customer Service apologized for the inconvenience and explained, "someone through a bicycle tire on the power rail and started a fire alert."

The customer still wasn't too happy about the delay tweeting back, "How does a bicycle tire fire take over an hour to put out? #TakeTheCar #NotTheBetterWay."

TTC Customer Service explained that "important equipment was damaged and line mechanics and other specialists have to be called to perform emergency work."

At 8:21 a.m. TTC Service Alerts announced in a tweet that regular service had resumed.

Police say they are investigating and will be reviewing the TTC video surveillance and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

