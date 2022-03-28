Ontario Line Will Have 15 Subway Stations & Here's What Some Could Look Like (PHOTOS)
Construction has already started.
Subway delays and overcrowded trains in Toronto are one step closer to being a thing of the past – or maybe just less frequent.
The Ontario government broke ground on construction for the Ontario Line Exhibition Station this weekend, "marking" the first step of construction in creating the new Ontario Line, according to a press release.
"Our government has moved at unprecedented speed to start construction on the new Ontario Line subway," said Premier Doug Ford. "This project will be a game changer for the city and region and is a key part of our plan to build the roads, bridges, highways and transit needed to move our economy forward."
The line will have 15 subway stations that extend over the new 15.6-kilometre line to "provide rapid transit between Exhibition/Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre."
The Ontario Line could reduce crowding at Union Station by up to 14% during its peak hour of service and improve greenhouse gas emissions by 14,000 tonnes yearly by 2041, according to the Ontario government.
The 15 stations will connect to 40 transit routes, including "GO train lines, existing TTC subway and streetcar lines, and the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line."
Along with the new Ontario Line, the Ontario government is also working on extending transit through the "three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension" as part of the Government of Canada's $10 billion investment into transit.
So travellers can feel rest assured that transit in Toronto will be getting a makeover.
The Ontario government released rendered images of what some subway stations along the Ontario Line could look like:
(Future) Exhibition Station
Rendered image of Exhibition station.Ontario government
(Future) King - Bathurst Station
Rendered image of possible King -Bathurst station.Ontario government
(Future) Queen Street West - Spadina Avenue station
Rendered image of possible Queen St. W and Spadina Ave. station.Ontario government
(Future) Osgoode station
Rendered image of possible Osgoode station.Ontario government
(Current) Queen station
Rendered image of Queen station.Ontario government
(Future) Moss Park station
Rendered image of possible Moss Park station.Ontario government
(Future) Corktown station
Rendered image of possible Corktown station.Ontario government
(Future) Riverside - Leslieville station
Rendered image of possible Riverside- Leslieville station.Ontario government
(Future) Gerrard station
Rendered image of possible Gerrard station.Ontario government
(Future) Pape station
Rendered image of possible Pape station.Ontario government
(Future) Cosburn station
Rendered image of Cosburn station.Ontario government
(Future) Thorncliffe Park station
.Rendered image of possible Thorncliffe Park stationOntario government
(Future) Flemingdon Park station
Rendered image of possible Flemingdon Park station.Ontario government
(Future) Science Centre station
Rendered image of possible Science Centre station.Ontario government
Ontario has also invested in other transit projects. Earlier in March, Doug Ford announced the Connecting the GGH: A Transportation Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe project, which is set to help strengthen transit over the next 30 years.