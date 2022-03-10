Ontario Is Looking To Expand Public Transit & Toronto Could Get So Many New Lines
The government released a new transit plan on Thursday.
Taking transit in Toronto is set to get a whole lot easier in the coming years.
In a press conference on Thursday, Doug Ford announced the Connecting the GGH: A Transportation Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, which is set to help strengthen transit over the next thirty years.
"The 2051 plan will transform the regional transit system from today’s radial network with most connections centered on downtown Toronto, to an expansive grid that allows people to travel quickly and easily across the region," reads the plan.
In this plan, the government is focusing on adding so many new public transit lines from now until 2051, some of which include the already anticipated Eglinton Crosstown and Hurontario LRT lines.
On top of this, the government is also looking into creating multiple subway extensions that will help riders get across the region, including Ontario Line, the Yonge North Subway Extension into York Region, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and Scarborough Subway Extension.
Those who use the GO Rail network can also look forward to the potential expansion of all-day 15-minute services.
The government is also proposing two new "conceptual cross-regional rapid transit connections." These include an east-west line between Burlington and Oshawa. As well as "a new transit loop that connects the Ontario Line to Pearson International Airport and Richmond Hill Centre."
Over the next 10 years, the government is investing $61 billion for public transit, and an additional $21 billion for the planning and construction of highway expansions, including the new 413.