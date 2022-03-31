Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The TTC Is Closing 4 Subway Stations Again This Weekend So Say Goodbye To A Smooth Ride

Plan ahead because only shuttle buses will be operating.

Toronto Associate Editor
Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

If you thought you could get to your weekend plans on time and avoid the horrible weather, think again because the TTC might not be as convenient as you're thinking.

On Thursday, the TTC announced that they will be closing four subway stations this weekend "to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project."

The TTC subway closures will happen between Lawrence and St Clair stations on April 2 and 3. But don't fret, you will be able to get to your destination. The TTC will be running shuttle buses but you might be a bit late to your appointment, so make time for delays.

Nevertheless, all stations will be open for people looking to put money on their PRESTO cards and connect to surface routes.

If you thought things couldn't get less convenient, hold your horses because the TTC announced that on Sunday, April 3, Line 2 is taking the morning off and will start service at 12:00 p.m.

"Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement," TTC stated.

Additionally, Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed, while other stations will be open for PRESTO and fare purposes.

Oh, and there will be another closure on Line 1 on April 9 and 10 to accommodate the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit, so keep your eyes open for any updates.

TTC riders, don't forget, masks are still required when riding public transit. Even though the lifting of restrictions and mask mandates have eased, the transit system does not apply to these changes.

