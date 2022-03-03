The TTC Is Closing 8 Subway Stations This Weekend So Say Goodbye To Convenience
It's going to be a shuttle bus fueled nightmare.
If you were hoping to do some low-key commuting over the weekend, you might want to check up on what the TTC has in store for you.
On Thursday, the transit agency announced that there would be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St Clair station on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.
The service disruption, which is being used to install an Automatic Train Control signal system, will reportedly affect eight subway stations.
Anyone looking to travel between Finch and St Clair will be asked to take a shuttle bus.
The closures will primarily only affect travel services, as most stations will remain open to customers with a few exceptions.
"North York Centre Station will be closed. All other stations will remain open for people to load their PRESTO card or purchase PRESTO Tickets and connect to surface routes," an excerpt from the TTC report reads.
"At Sheppard-Yonge Station, the automatic entrances at Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue and at Yonge Street and Anndale Drive will be closed. Customers are advised to use other station entrances," it adds.
The TTC had previously announced they would be shutting down the same chunk of Line 1 around this time last February.
The agency shut down service between Finch and St Clair on February 5 and 6 while citing an ATC signal system installation.
Like the current situation, North York Centre Station was the only one to fully close due to the installment.
So, if you're planning on taking the TTC this weekend, make sure to plan your trip ahead of time.