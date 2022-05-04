NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ttc

A Toronto Man Was Charged After Allegedly Spitting On A Woman While Riding The Subway

He did it twice.

Toronto Staff Writer
Joseph O'Sullivan Martinez of Toronto. Right: Spadina Station.

Toronto Police Service | Handout, Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A young man is facing serious charges after allegedly spitting on a woman while travelling on a TTC subway.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the incident occurred on February 25, 2022, while the suspect and victim were travelling on a westbound train from Broadview Station.

Police allege that the accused spat on the woman twice while the two were travelling on Line 2 Bloor–Danforth.

The unprovoked attack ended with the man fleeing out of Spadina Station.

TPS later released a photo and description of the alleged attacker to assist in the investigation.

At the time of the assault, he was described as wearing a grey toque, blue jacket, dark-coloured blue jeans, sunglasses, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Police were eventually able to track the individual down, revealing that 27-year-old Joseph O'Sullivan Martinez of Toronto had been arrested and charged with assault and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

The accused reportedly appeared in court at College Park on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Despite the arrest, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Unfortunately, the TTC has recently been forced to deal with a string of violent incidents.

Last week, the police asked for the public's help finding a man who allegedly threw a hot cup of coffee at a woman on the TTC back in March.

Police believe there may have been other victims and would like to speak to anyone involved in the incident.

