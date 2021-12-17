2 TTC Employees Got Engaged In The Cutest Way & Their Story Will Melt Your Heart
“She was the one that got away.”
Michelle Hapco had a big surprise waiting for her after completing her 25 days of training to become an official TTC bus operator last Friday.
Her high school sweetheart Larry Hazan was waiting to propose to her as she pulled in her bus, with the help of their friends at the TTC.
Hazan, a transit operator, told Narcity the days leading up to the proposal he spent ironing out the details with the TTC and making sure they were "on board" with the idea.
When Hapco pulled up in her bus, she thought she was getting a congratulatory photo taken for the completion of her training, but other plans were in store.
When the photographer pulled her to the front of the bus for a few photos, her instructor changed the bus' destination sign to "Will you marry me?"
Mark Reed
While looking at the camera for a quick video, Hazan walked up from the side of the bus to surprise her with an armful of red roses.
"When I turned the corner around the bus, and she first turned around, she thought I was there to congratulate her. She had no idea what was coming," said Hazan.
Hazan says she looked confused when she realized he was dressed up in his TTC blazer, and then he started his speech and dropped to one knee.
"I got down on one knee and asked the love of my life to spend the rest of my life together."
Hazan says Hapco said "yes" very excitedly while covering her mouth in shock.
The couple first dated nine or ten years ago, but Hazan says it wasn't the "right time" for them back then.
After years apart, they found their way back to each other and have been dating for three years now.
"The ten years that I didn't have her she was the one that got away. So I promised myself that if I ever got the opportunity again that I would make sure it happens."
The pair plan to marry in 2023.