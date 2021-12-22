Trending Tags

10 TTC Stations Were Vandalized Last Night & Accessibility Is Now A Problem

The TTC says it's working with police to catch those responsible.

Google Maps

Commuters who require service elevators may have difficulty reaching their subway platform today due to vandalism, causing a number of TTC stations to experience accessibility issues.

A spokesperson for the TTC said via Twitter on Wednesday that the crime, which occurred sometime last night, has affected elevators at 10 subway stations.

The tweet said that the incident will impact accessibility at these stations for two to four weeks as crews work to fix it.

  • Bayview Station – the station is only accessible through its second entrance.
  • Broadview Station – the station is inaccessible.
  • Chester Station – only the eastbound elevator is accessible.
  • Davisville Station – only the northbound platform is still accessible.
  • Jane Station – only the eastbound platform is accessible.
  • Keele Station – only the eastbound platform is accessible.
  • Pape Station – no accessibility.
  • Queen Station – no accessibility.
  • Spadina Station – only accessible to streetcar level.
  • Sheppard Station – an elevator was damaged but the station remains accessible.

"This is a despicable act of vandalism that is going to inconvenience TTC customers who require accessible transit connections for up to four weeks," Stuart Green, TTC spokesperson, told Narcity.

"We have downloaded video and will be working with Toronto Police to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

