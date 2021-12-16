The TTC Was A Cramped Mess This Morning Thanks To A Problem On Line 2 (PHOTOS)
Service was cut due to a signal issue.
Commuters on the TTC were more than a little grumpy this morning after signal issues caused widespread delays on Line 2.
The TTC tweeted at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday that there would be no subway service between St. George and Victoria Park station as crews worked to fix the problem.
Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Victoria Park and St George while we fix a signal problem. Shuttle buses are on the way.— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1639657186
The delay caused crowds of morning riders to be left stranded outside St. George station waiting for shuttle buses, which must've been a complete drag considering today's high winds.
There needs to be a better system. Buses should be situated at each station between VP and St George so that everyone in between can get on a bus. I been at Coxwell trying to get on a bus since 7:50am. All the buses passing by is completely jam packed.pic.twitter.com/ze5xnZ0MKU— smokedsalmon (@smokedsalmon) 1639660869
To make matters worse, an hour later the TTC announced that service had been shut down between Broadview and Victoria Park, causing even more crowding issues as people attempted to board overflowing shuttle buses.
Waiting for a shuttle bus to go to work for the second time this week. Feels GREAT to join this crowd as covid cases rise. #TTC fare is also super affordable, right? #Torontopic.twitter.com/1DiZL7f6l0— Patr\u00edcia BN (@Patr\u00edcia BN) 1639659021
"Walked from Greenwood to Pape station and saw only one shuttle bus pass in a 15min time crammed full of people," tweeted one disgruntled commuter.
"So. Omicron is spiking. What’s the plan on shuttle buses? More buses? Or crowding people together? Crowds are getting longer. No bus in sight," added another.
Omicron sitting on the stuffed line 2 shuttle like #ttc #DoBetterpic.twitter.com/TVNn2FPvb2— Mai (@Mai) 1639660643
According to City News, the transit agency later revealed that the service delays were caused by a switch issue at Woodbine station.
Thankfully, crews were able to fix the issue and normal service resumed at around 8:40 a.m.
The TTC announced sweeping changes to its transit schedule last month to prepare for staffing shortages caused by the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The overhaul was expected at the time to cause significant delays on subway lines and streetcar/bus routes.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.