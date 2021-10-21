Trending Tags

The TTC Is Shutting Down Multiple Stops & RIP Travelling To Your Weekend Plans

You might want to leave early.

The TTC Is Shutting Down Multiple Stops & RIP Travelling To Your Weekend Plans
Google Maps

The TTC will shut down several of its stations this weekend due to maintenance work, so you might want to leave early if you have plans.

According to TTC Service Alerts, subway services will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from Finch to St. Clair station due to construction work on the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Thankfully, shuttle buses will be running, but it's definitely a notable inconvenience for those who like to avoid above-ground travel at all costs.

"While the TTC does much of its maintenance work on the subway at the conclusion of service each night, it will continue to require weekend closures to complete improvements to infrastructure and signals, such as automatic train control," an excerpt from the notice reads.

If you're planning on travelling on Line 1 from October 23 to 24, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

