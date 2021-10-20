Raptors' Dalano Banton's Jersey Number Is A Tribute To The TTC Route He Always Used To Ride
He's a true Toronto boy.
Raptors player Dalano Banton has made it clear since being drafted that he's a local boy living the dream and the story behind his jersey number proves it.
According to Breakfast Television, Banton, who is originally from the Rexdale area, chose to rock the number 45 on his jersey as an homage to the Kipling bus route he used to travel on, which is probably the most Toronto thing he could do.
The 21-year-old famously became the first-ever Canadian to be drafted into the Raptors in July after being selected during the second round of picks.
Not only has the rookie already made history but he's also been using his local knowledge to help his teammates find the best spots to eat.
Banton and Scottie Barnes were spotted eating at beloved Caribbean restaurant The Real Jerk over the summer with rapper Kardinal Offishall.
"I feel like me being here from the city it's a blessing for the whole team and the whole organization," Banton said in a previous interview.