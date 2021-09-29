Raptor Rookie & Native Banton Says He’s Showing His Team ‘Good Food Spots’ Around The City
Banton says being from the city is a "blessing."
New Toronto Raptor Dalano Banton says he's helping his teammates find the "good food spots" in Toronto in a recent press conference.
The Raptor rookie comes from Rexdale, and he's using his hometown knowledge to help his teammates navigate the 6ix.
"I feel like me being here from the city it's a blessing for the whole team and the whole organization. Just having someone on the team who could, you know, refer you to some spots that other people might not know or that you might not ask somebody on the staff," said Banton.
"So I feel like just knowing the good food spots that are away from downtown like you know different spots like little cultural restaurants that I know of that I can give these guys reference to so they can go to. You know some of them went already, and they love it."
"I feel like just having that and just kind of being from the city, you know whatever you need you can ask me, I can help, I can help you try and get it or know to tell you where to go for it. It's a blessing, and I've been trying to help guys as much as I can."
The 21-year-old and his new teammate Scottie Barnes were already spotted out last month eating at The Real Jerk, a popular Caribbean restaurant in the city with producer and rapper Kardinal Offishall.