Raptors' Pascal Siakam Took The TTC For The First Time & Had No Idea He Had To Pay (VIDEO)

"Oh man, you've got to pay for this? For real?"

Pascal Siakam | YouTube

The Raptors' Pascal Siakam has been in Toronto for a little over five years now, and yet he is still experiencing some of the city's most iconic features for the first time.

The NBA star posted a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday capturing his return to the 6ix after spending the last season in Tampa.

In the footage, Spicy P can be seen landing in the city and strolling the streets before running into a little trouble when he hops on board a TTC streetcar.

It is then that the Cameroonian native realizes for the first time that public transit in the 6ix isn't free.

"Oh man, you've got to pay for this? For real?" he asked. "I haven't been on one. It's my first time."

Thankfully, the whole situation resolves without issue and the 27-year-old ends up paying for his trip.

"I just wanted to get that real feel, that's all. That's all I'm looking for. A real Toronto man. Taking the streetcar," he adds.

