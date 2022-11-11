Here's How Much TTC Fares Are In 2022 & Who Gets A Discount
Your guide to paying for Toronto transit.
Like a lot of things in Toronto, TTC fares are constantly changing. Even the way people pay to get on transit evolves every couple of years. So, staying up-to-date can be tricky.
For example, commuters paid a standard fare of $3.20 throughout 2020-2021, partly due to a price freeze in the latter year. But, things are slightly higher now, and if you're someone who relies on transit, even just a 1 or 2 cent increase can impact what your savings look like at the end of the month.
To keep you in the loop, we thought we'd answer some of the most common questions people have about taking the TTC.
How much is TTC fare in 2022?
If you're paying cash, a standard TTC fare in 2022 will cost you $3.25 and you'll need exact change to pay your way. However, anyone paying per ride via Presto card gets a slight discount.
And, thanks to the city's Fair Pass Transit Discount Program riders with a lower family income can now qualify to get 33% off single adult fares, which can bring the cost down to $2.10.
How much is the student TTC fare?
Individuals enrolled in a full-time degree or diploma program at a recognized institution in Toronto can obtain a monthly pass for $128.15 instead of the standard $156.00. The monthly pass allows for unlimited rides on any TTC transportation for the base fee.
However, you will need to change a setting on your Presto card to obtain the post-secondary discount, which requirestaking it to a Shoppers Drug Mart or the TTC Customer Service Centre, above Davisville Station.
You'll also need to bring your TTC student card with you as proof, otherwise your card's setting won't be changed.
The TTC Post-Secondary Photo ID can be obtained at the TTC Photo ID Office at Bathurst Station or through on-campus school visits.
Students will need to bring the following to obtain their TTC Post-Secondary Photo card:
- "Proof of full-time enrollment as a post-secondary student in a recognized degree or diploma program located in the City of Toronto
- One piece of government-issued photo ID or school ID."
The cost of the card is $5.25 at Bathurst Station or $7.00 on campus.
How much is the Presto fare on the TTC?
An adult who pays with a Presto card will be charged $3.20, with seniors and youths also paying a slightly discounted $2.25.
This option automatically gives you a two-hour transfer that allows you to enter and exit the TTC as much as you'd like within that period.
How much is the TTC bus fare?
If you pay by cash, your TTC bus fare will cost you the same as a streetcar or subway, $3.25. However, individuals who use a Presto card will only be charged $3.20.
Although, it's worth noting that if you want to pay with pocket change, you'll need to make sure you have the exact amount.
How much is the TTC fare for seniors?
Seniors, people who are 65 years or older, pay a slightly discounted $2.30 for fares paid in cash and $2.25 if they use a Presto card.
You'll need to present identification to TTC staff upon request to ensure you collect this discount. Here's what qualifies:
- TTC Senior's Photo ID
- Ontario photo card
- Government-issued photo ID
Hopefully, this guide helps you narrow in on how exactly the TTC's payment scheme breaks down at its nuts and bolts.