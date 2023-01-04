TTC Fares Are Getting Pricier In 2023 & Here's How Much It'll Cost You
Safety concerns are reportedly being addressed.
On Thursday, Mayor John Tory announced the city of Toronto's plan to invest $53 million into the TTC's budget in an effort to improve the safety of riders and frontline employees.
According to the city's newsletter, the proposed investment, which is set to be presented to the TTC Board and Budget Committee next week, will offer the following solutions:
- Prioritizing service on TTC routes in communities identified as "Neighbourhood Improvement Areas," which require increased assistance
- Hiring 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach works to help "vulnerable people on the transit system"
- Hiring 50 more TTC Special Constables, which the release claims is "a substantial increase" that will increase safety and security efforts
- "Increase cleaning in streetcars on busiest routes"
- Freezing the cost of TTC fares and monthly passes for seniors.
To cover the massive investment, Tory and the city plan to hike TTC fares by 10 cents, which it argues is "well-below" an inflation increase, while citing the transit's two-year freeze on pricing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus far, a single fare on the TTC costs $3.25, however, with the increase due to Tory's plan, most riders will end up paying $3.35.
\u201c\u2714\ufe0fHire 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach workers to help vulnerable people on the transit system\n\u2714\ufe0fHire 50 more TTC Special Constables to increase safety and security\n\u2714\ufe0fContinuing to freeze TTC fares for seniors and monthly passes\u201d— John Tory (@John Tory) 1672850844
"Investing in our transit system is one of my top priorities for the next four years. While this is a challenging year for the city, we are investing to keep transit safe, improve service, and support seniors and low-income residents," Tory said in a statement.
The investment announced on Wednesday is among many proposed initiatives expected to be revealed during the mayor's 2023 budget talks.
On Wednesday, Tory and his team revealed the city's plan to invest $48.3 million into the budget of the Toronto Police Service. The effort will go towards the hiring of 200 officers.
How much is a TTC ticket in Toronto?
If you're planning on taking the TTC in 2023 and paying with cash, you'll be shelling out $3.25 per ride. However, those using a Presto card to pay for each ride will receive a slight discount.
The city's Fair Pass Transit Discount Program is now offering a discount of 33% off single adult fares to riders with a lower family income, bringing the cost down to $2.10. So if you want to save some money on your commute, make sure to take advantage of these options.
However, prices will change after Tory's 2023 budget plan was recently announced, resulting in single fares costing TTC riders $3.35.
Is TTC still accepting cash?
You can use cash to pay for your fare. Just keep in mind that if you choose to pay via this method you'll need exact change and you will not be eligible for the two-hour transfer.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.