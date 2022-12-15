Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Positions & These 7 Jobs Pay Over $100K A Year

Is making six figures in your future?

Toronto Staff Writer
TTC workers.

Want to work in transit? Luckily, the TTC is hiring for high-paying positions right now, with some roles offering an annual salary of over $100,000.

According to the TTC, they were recognized as one of the top employers in the Greater Toronto Area in 2021. This is partly due to the company's "leading benefits plans, training and wellness programs."

Ontario's high cost of living is likely to make these positions seem lucrative to most career hunters in the Toronto area. So, apply while you can.

Here's a list of seven active job postings for some of the best-paid positions at the transit agency.

Operations Coordinator

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Communications Supervision

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related discipline in engineering, accounting, business administration or a "combination of education, training and experience deemed equivalent."

Utilities Coordinator

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Planning and Development

Who Should Apply: People with a civil engineering degree and extensive experience in a "multidisciplinary design environment."

Senior Analyst, Climate Modeling And Resilience

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Innovation and Sustainability Services

Who Should Apply: Those with a university degree or college diploma in environmental studies, environmental science, economics, data science, urban planning, engineering, or "a combination of education, training, and experience."

Manager, Special Events, Rewards and Recognition Programs

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Marketing and Customer Experience

Who Should Apply: People with a hospitality, communications or public relations diploma and a "minimum of 10 years of directly related experience working in a project-oriented environment."

Engineer, Geotechnical

Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40

Department: Engineering

Who Should Apply: Any professional engineer in Ontario with a diploma in civil or geological engineering, or the equivalent, with years of experience working "with subsurface soils and geology similar to the GTA."

Design Engineer, Electrical

Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40

Department: Electrical Engineering

Who Should Apply: Those with a diploma in electrical engineering and several years of experience working with "power substations switchgear, control circuit, programmable logic controllers and overcurrent protective relays is mandatory."

Chief Safety Officer

Salary: $197,160.60 to $246,409.80

Department: Safety And Environment

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's or master's degree in health and safety, environment, engineering, life sciences or business management.

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
