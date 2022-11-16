Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Positions & A Lot Of Them Pay Over $40 An Hour

These jobs will keep you thriving.

Toronto Staff Writer
If you work in Toronto and regularly take the TTC, you might as well combine the two, right? Especially since the pay is no joke.

The TTC is looking to fill several high-paying positions, which to be real, is the kind of job you need just to afford to live in Ontario these days.

Many of the roles offer to pay upwards of $40 an hour, a fact that is no doubt helping the TTC remain one of the GTA's top employers.

Available career opportunities at the transit agency range from bricklayers to analysts, and to help you get started, we've compiled a list of six open and active job posting with the best-paid positions.

Bricklayer

Salary: $41.52 an hour

Department: Plant Maintenance

Who Should Apply: Hard-working individuals who have a valid Brick & Stone Mason Certificate of Qualification and a G license.

Apply Here

General Painter

Salary: $40.33 an hour

Department: Plant Maintenance

Who Should Apply: You'll need at least three years of experience, including one year working as a Painter's Improver "to become proficient in all aspects of the work."

Apply Here

Occupational Hygienist

Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40 a year

Department: Safety And Environment

Who Should Apply: Those with a university degree in a relevant field such as Occupational Hygiene, Occupational Health and Safety, or an equivalent.

Apply Here

Advisor

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60 per year

Department: Innovation & Sustainability Services

Who Should Apply: People who have completed a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in the discipline "or a combination of education, training and experience deemed to be equivalent."

Apply Here

Senior Engineer

Salary: $95,877.60 to $119,919.80 an hour

Department: Streetcar Infrastructure

Who Should Apply: Those with a university degree in civil or mechanical engineering or higher, "combined with ten years of engineering work experience and a minimum of 5 years of Noise and Vibration related engineering experience preferably in a railway environment."

Apply Here

General Maintenance Carpenter

Salary: $41.52 an hour

Department: Plant Maintenance

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a high school diploma or a recognized equivalent as determined by the TTC Training Department and a valid Certificate of Qualification as a General Carpenter.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

