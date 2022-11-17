The Toronto Police Service Is Hiring 300 Constables & The Salary Starts At $67K A Year
You'll get a full family health care plan.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is on a hiring spree and you can make over $100,000 a year, not to mention getting a full health benefits plan.
TPS is looking to hire at least 300 police constables over the next year and the starting salary for a cadet in training is $67,680 a year. The following position is 4th Class Constable and the annual wage is $75,218.
Once you become a 1st Class Constable you can make a $107,456 annual salary and all full-time positions come with perks such as a wellness plan, family health benefits and opportunities for professional development.
The benefits package for full-time TPS employees includes a family health and dental plan, vision and hearing coverage, life insurance, paid vacation time, parental leave, a pension plan and more.
If you are a Canadian citizen 18 years of age or older that has completed at least four years of secondary school education and has regard for your own safety as well as the safety of the community, you can consider applying. The Police Service is looking for applicants with good moral character, but that's not all.
To be considered for this job you must have had no past criminal convictions, have an Ontario driver's license, have current CPR and first aid training, have a minimum of 20/40 vision and be physically ready to pass the PREP test.
The length of the application process can vary since the company takes "a holistic and rigorous approach throughout our hiring process," according to the careers page. It begins with a pre-application then the application and pre-screening, the interview and the background investigation followed by the conditional offer of employment and training.
The website also states that it is an intense training program. "You will learn how to drive defensively, be proficient in the safe handling and use of a firearm, become fluent in provincial statutes, the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act, and learn how to build and maintain a high level of physical fitness, among many other important skills."
Some TPS employees have shared their stories in the hiring campaign so you can read why current officers chose this line of work as well as the Toronto Police Service.
Constable Farhan Ali said, "There has to be something that you want to do out of the goodness of your heart more than for the paycheque... This is a calling and if you inherently want to help people, this is the job for you."
If you're someone who fits these criteria and wants a challenging career engaging directly with the Toronto community this could be an ideal job for you.
Police Constable, Cadet in Training
Salary: Starting at $67,680 a year
Company: Toronto Police Service