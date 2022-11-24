Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery On A GO Train & Are Looking For This Man

The train was headed to Union Station.

Ontario Editor
Security camera footage of a GO train armed robbery suspect.

Security camera footage of a GO train armed robbery suspect.

Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an armed robbery that took place on a GO Train headed for Union Station earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, November 18 and that the suspect boarded train cart 2705 at Eglinton Station at 11:17 p.m.

The man allegedly sat beside another passenger on the train and made demands for his cell phone.

Police said the suspect was carrying a knife and he pressed the knife blade against the victim.

No injuries were reported in the armed robbery.

Security images have since been released as police continue their search for the suspect.

He's been described as a black man, 5'7" and 145lbs with a medium build and gold teeth on the upper left side of his mouth.

Police said at the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and brown boots with white fur on top. He was also carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

