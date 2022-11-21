These Are The Best & Worst Neighbourhoods In Toronto & Here's What You Need To Know
They ranked 140 areas.
Finding the best Toronto neighbourhood to live in can be difficult since the city has hundreds of spots to choose from. But a new study revealed the best and worst places to live, which might simplify your understanding of the 6ix.
Rentola, a rental housing website, ranked 140 Toronto neighbourhoods based on seven categories "that indicate different aspects of quality of life."
"Toronto is the largest city in Canada with its approximately 3 million inhabitants," they stated. "Toronto is home to more than 80 ethnic groups with more than 100 languages, which has also made it one of the most multicultural cities in the entire world."
Rentola used "crime, environment, education, housing & living, labor & business, economy and health" to rank the 140 neighbourhoods.
The top 10 neighbourhoods to live in overall include:
- Rouge
- Lawrence Park North
- Runnymede-Bloor West Village
- High Park-Swansea
- Mount Pleasant East
- Lansing-Westgate
- Kingsway South
- The Beaches
- Princess-Rosethorn
- Lawrence Park South
Whereas the 10 worst neighbourhoods, according to Rentola, are:
- 140 Beechborough-Greenbrook
- 139 Black Creek
- 138 Oakridge
- 137 Weston
- 136 Glenfield-Jane Heights
- 135 North St.James Town
- 134 Rustic
- 133 Scarborough Village
- 132 Moss Park
- 131 Regent Park
- 130 Humbermede.
Rent in Toronto is already relatively high, which could mean that living in areas such as Rouge and Lawrence Park North could be pretty pricey.