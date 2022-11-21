Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Are The Best & Worst Neighbourhoods In Toronto & Here's What You Need To Know

They ranked 140 areas.

Toronto Associate Editor
CN Tower in Toronto. Right: Aerial view of Toronto.

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Christopher Eng Wong | Dreamstime

Finding the best Toronto neighbourhood to live in can be difficult since the city has hundreds of spots to choose from. But a new study revealed the best and worst places to live, which might simplify your understanding of the 6ix.

Rentola, a rental housing website, ranked 140 Toronto neighbourhoods based on seven categories "that indicate different aspects of quality of life."

"Toronto is the largest city in Canada with its approximately 3 million inhabitants," they stated. "Toronto is home to more than 80 ethnic groups with more than 100 languages, which has also made it one of the most multicultural cities in the entire world."

Rentola used "crime, environment, education, housing & living, labor & business, economy and health" to rank the 140 neighbourhoods.

The top 10 neighbourhoods to live in overall include:

  1. Rouge
  2. Lawrence Park North
  3. Runnymede-Bloor West Village
  4. High Park-Swansea
  5. Mount Pleasant East
  6. Lansing-Westgate
  7. Kingsway South
  8. The Beaches
  9. Princess-Rosethorn
  10. Lawrence Park South

Whereas the 10 worst neighbourhoods, according to Rentola, are:

  • 140 Beechborough-Greenbrook
  • 139 Black Creek
  • 138 Oakridge
  • 137 Weston
  • 136 Glenfield-Jane Heights
  • 135 North St.James Town
  • 134 Rustic
  • 133 Scarborough Village
  • 132 Moss Park
  • 131 Regent Park
  • 130 Humbermede.
The data collected by the real estate website were gathered from "several national statistics databases like, Statcan, Open Data Toronto and OCHPP (Ontario Community Health Profiles Partnership)."

Rent in Toronto is already relatively high, which could mean that living in areas such as Rouge and Lawrence Park North could be pretty pricey.

According to a report published in September, the rent prices per month in Toronto went up.
Toronto shot up to a draining $2,694 in August, marking a 24.2% increase compared to 202, Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting stated.
"Demand has shifted dramatically to the rental market, which is significantly undersupplied in many major Canadian municipalities," Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research & Consulting, said. "Rentals.ca pageview data suggests rental demand is up by nearly 40 per cent from last August nationwide, and 70 per cent from the locked-down August 2020 marketplace."
So maybe exploring the 140 neighbourhoods and prioritizing what you think are the most essential things in your life could help you find the apartment with the best bang for your buck.
