7 City Of Toronto Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K A Year & The Roles Are So Diverse

Brush up your resumes.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto City Hall. Right: A construction worker in Toronto

If you think you've got the skills and passion to make six figures in the GTA, then these City of Toronto jobs could be for you.

The city is trying to fill a bunch of great positions right now, with titles ranging from Project Coordinator to Dental Clerk, and some salaries floating at $100,000 a year or more.

Obviously, no one's paying you that much money without one heck of a CV. However, even the city's more entry-level positions still pay way above minimum wage.

So, really, this list is for everyone.

Cleaner Heavy Duty

Salary: $24.63 - $26.99 per hour

Division: Corporate Real Estate Management, FM Civic Buildings

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a strong grasp of Ontario safety provisions, including the Occupational Health and Safety Act and WHMIS, and the ability to maintain excellent working relationships.

Apply Here

Project Coordinator Games And Events 

Salary: $89,871.60 - $105,578.20

Division: Deputy City Manager CSS Office, FWC2026 Secretariat

Who Should Apply: Hard-working individuals who have a post-secondary education in communications or public administration with extensive experience in either field.

Apply Here

Security Guard

Salary: $27.80 per hour

Division: Corporate Real Estate Management, Corporate Security

Who Should Apply: People with experience providing facility security and using key systems. You'll also need a valid security guard license.

Apply Here

Project Manager CS

Salary: $96,569.20 - $113,440.60

Division: Corporate Real Estate Management, Real Estate Transaction

Who Should Apply: Jobseekers with post-secondary education in Business, Real Estate Asset Management, Accounting, Planning, Engineering, Real Estate, and experience negotiating complex agreements.

Apply Here

Dental Clerk

Salary: $28.93 - $31.71

Division: Public Health

Who Should Apply: Individuals with experience in the following areas:

  • "Experience working in a dental practice
  • Experience in scheduling dental appointments; reception duties, responding to telephone inquiries regarding dental needs
  • Experience in the set up and maintenance of filing systems
  • Experience in ordering dental supplies and office supplies
  • Experience in completing dental insurance claim forms and compiling statistical data
  • Experience with customer service."

Apply Here

Supervisor Right Of Way Management 

Salary: $88,871.60 - $105,578.20

Division: Transportation Services, Planning & Capital Program

Who Should Apply: Individuals with considerable experience in Transportation Planning or Engineering with a deep knowledge of various transportation studies, including Parking and Traffic Impact.

Apply Here

Public Health Nurse

Salary: $42.09 - $46.12

Division: Public Health, PH Communicable Disease Control

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a Baccalaureate Degree in Nursing who are licensed and registered in their field in Ontario.

Apply Here

