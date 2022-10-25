7 City Of Toronto Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K A Year & The Roles Are So Diverse
Brush up your resumes.
If you think you've got the skills and passion to make six figures in the GTA, then these City of Toronto jobs could be for you.
The city is trying to fill a bunch of great positions right now, with titles ranging from Project Coordinator to Dental Clerk, and some salaries floating at $100,000 a year or more.
Obviously, no one's paying you that much money without one heck of a CV. However, even the city's more entry-level positions still pay way above minimum wage.
So, really, this list is for everyone.
Cleaner Heavy Duty
Salary: $24.63 - $26.99 per hour
Division: Corporate Real Estate Management, FM Civic Buildings
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a strong grasp of Ontario safety provisions, including the Occupational Health and Safety Act and WHMIS, and the ability to maintain excellent working relationships.
Project Coordinator Games And Events
Salary: $89,871.60 - $105,578.20
Division: Deputy City Manager CSS Office, FWC2026 Secretariat
Who Should Apply: Hard-working individuals who have a post-secondary education in communications or public administration with extensive experience in either field.
Security Guard
Salary: $27.80 per hour
Division: Corporate Real Estate Management, Corporate Security
Who Should Apply: People with experience providing facility security and using key systems. You'll also need a valid security guard license.
Project Manager CS
Salary: $96,569.20 - $113,440.60
Division: Corporate Real Estate Management, Real Estate Transaction
Who Should Apply: Jobseekers with post-secondary education in Business, Real Estate Asset Management, Accounting, Planning, Engineering, Real Estate, and experience negotiating complex agreements.
Dental Clerk
Salary: $28.93 - $31.71
Division: Public Health
Who Should Apply: Individuals with experience in the following areas:
- "Experience working in a dental practice
- Experience in scheduling dental appointments; reception duties, responding to telephone inquiries regarding dental needs
- Experience in the set up and maintenance of filing systems
- Experience in ordering dental supplies and office supplies
- Experience in completing dental insurance claim forms and compiling statistical data
- Experience with customer service."
Supervisor Right Of Way Management
Salary: $88,871.60 - $105,578.20
Division: Transportation Services, Planning & Capital Program
Who Should Apply: Individuals with considerable experience in Transportation Planning or Engineering with a deep knowledge of various transportation studies, including Parking and Traffic Impact.
Public Health Nurse
Salary: $42.09 - $46.12
Division: Public Health, PH Communicable Disease Control
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a Baccalaureate Degree in Nursing who are licensed and registered in their field in Ontario.