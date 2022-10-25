Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

TikTok Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Toronto & Some Are Actually Entry Level

Get your feet wet!

Toronto Staff Writer
​A person using TikTok on their phone. Right: CN tower in Toronto.

Nikkimeel | Dreamstime, Anderm | Dreamstime

Are you obsessed with TikTok and in desperate need of a job? Well, why not kill two birds with one stone and join the Toronto team?

The all-encompassing video platform is currently looking to fill several roles for its Ontario office, with opportunities ranging from summer interns to full-time managerial positions.

So whether you're an experienced manager looking for a change or just wanting a look behind the curtain of an internet titan, this list could be your shortcut.

Here's a list of five active TikTok jobs in Toronto that you'll want to check out:

Artist and Label Community Manager

Department: Operations

Who Should Apply: Those with five years or more of music industry experience with a knack for Canadian music promotion and artist development. Also, people with "Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills with proven ability to take initiative and build strong, productive relationships externally and internally," the job posting added.

Apply Here

Strategy MBA Intern 

Department: Corporate Function / Support - Strategy

Who Should Apply: First-year students who are presently pursuing a full-time MBA and able to commit to working for 12 weeks during the Summer of 2023.

Apply Here

Client Solution Planner 

Department: Sales

Who Should Apply: Those with at least one year of applicable educational or industry experience and the ability to analyze data and "identify insights to assess campaign performance" within the company.

Apply Here

Sales Intern 

Department: Sales

Who Should Apply: Individuals who are pursuing a Bachelor's in Marketing, Business, Media Studies, Communication or a related discipline who are able to work for 12 weeks during the Summer of 2023.

Apply Here

Client Solutions Manager

Department: Sales

Who Should Apply: People with three or more years of experience in account management roles, particularly within digital marketing and a deep understanding of the business and its challenges.

Apply Here

