Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

A TikTok Video Shows You How To Unlock An iPhone With Just Your Voice & It's Super Creepy

Oh my days! 😱😱😱

A TikTok Video Shows You How To Unlock An iPhone With Just Your Voice & It's Super Creepy
Frank McShan | TikTok

A TikToker has revealed a seriously creepy feature that allows you to unlock an iPhone by just using your voice.

Frank McShan (@frankmcshan)'s video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, walks users through the process of setting up this function on their own cell phone devices.

McShan shares dozens of iPhone tips and tricks on his TikTok account and he has built up quite the following — 1.7 million followers and 42.2 million likes on his content.

So, How Does It Work?
@frankmcshan

How to unlock your iPhone with your voice! 🤯

@frankmcshan

How to unlock your iPhone with your voice! 🤯

  1. Use your regular passcode to open your phone and head to settings.
  2. Then select the Accessibility option.
  3. Then select Voice Control and turn the feature on.
  4. Once Voice Control is turned on, select the Customize Commands option underneath.
  5. Create a new command and enter in a "speakable phrase" that you'll say to unlock your phone - in this example it's "Open."
  6. Select Action.
  7. Select Run Custom Gesture
  8. Tap the spaces on the screen in the order of where your normal passcode would be.
  9. Save the command.
  10. Try it out!
From Your Site Articles

Ontario Mayor Thinks TikTok Challenge Is To Blame After A Public Bathroom Was Destroyed

"I suggest a new challenge: volunteer, fundraise for charity, contribute."

MariannMeedWard | Twitter, MariannMeedWard | Twitter

A public washroom in Burlington was destroyed, and Mayor Marianne Meed Ward thinks TikTok may have something to do with it.

A recent TikTok trend where students destroy bathrooms and school property and cause general mischief, dubbed "devious licks," has gained popularity on the social media platform with many videos showcasing children performing their "devious licks."

Keep Reading Show less

This Ring Light On Amazon Canada Will Seriously Upgrade Your TikTok Game

It's on sale for a limited time!

Brittany Barber | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With more and more people working remotely, chances are you're in front of a camera pretty frequently. Whether you're in a virtual work meeting, online class or recording your next TikTok video, it's important to look professional!

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Says Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Not The Same Show With English Subtitles

A part of the story supposedly gets lost in translation.

Squid Game | Netflix

If you didn't watch Squid Game in its original Korean, did you even really watch it?

The wildly popular Netflix show loses a bit of its edge when translated into English subtitles, according to a bilingual TikToker's viral explainer video.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTok & Instagram Star Gabriel Salazar Has Died In A Car Crash In Texas

Three other passengers in the car were also killed.

@gabenotbabee | Instagram

Tiktoker Gabriel Salazar has died following a car crash in Texas, according to local authorities.

The 19-year-old, known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million Tiktok followers and @gabenotbabee to his 800,000+ Instagram fans, was the driver involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday, September 26, that killed himself and three passengers.

Keep Reading Show less