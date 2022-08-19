Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Apple Says Hackers Can Take Over Your iPhone Or Mac & Here's How To Protect Yourself

Enrique Gomez Tamez | Dreamstime

If you have an Apple iPhone, iPad or Mac, you'll want to download the latest update as soon as possible.

The company is urging anyone with an Apple product to update it immediately, after two high-risk security vulnerabilities were spotted that could leave anyone open to hacker attacks.

The issues make it possible for someone to remotely take full control of your device and do whatever they want with it, reported The Guardian.

Apple released two security reports on the issue, and while they're a bit technical, the alarming part is that each issue "may have been actively exploited."

Apple has since pushed out a software update for each of its products which "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

The software update is available to all iPhones from the 6s and onwards, along with iPod Touch, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later versions, iPad mini 4 and later versions, iPad 5th generation, and anything released after those, reported the BBC.

People who own Mac computers are also being told to update their devices.

Apple hasn't said how many people might've been actively hacked. People in the public eye, such as activists, journalists and politicians, are the most likely targets for such a hack, one security expert told The Guardian.

Apple says an "anonymous researcher" flagged the issues to it.

The company often pays a bounty to anyone who can hack its products and then share how they did it, if only to make sure that a bad actor doesn't do the same thing.

All of that means that if your phone is flagging a system update, you really should accept it!

