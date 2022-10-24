This Is How Much An iPhone 14 Costs In 5 Other Countries & Here's How Canada Compares
Is it worth it to buy it in Canada?
Apple's latest version of its iconic iPhone has now arrived in stores, and newcomers in Canada who are looking to send gifts back home this festive season might be happy to know that Canadian prices for it are some of the cheapest around.
The iPhone 14 became available for purchase last month and currently retails for $1099 in Canada, according to Apple's website.
But compared to some countries, $1099 CAD might seem like bit of a steal. In India for example, the iPhone 14 costs a thousand-plus bucks more than its Canadian price point.
So whether you're an international student on a budget or just looking to buy a cheaper phone for friends or family in your home country, here's how much five other places across the globe sell the iPhone 14 for.
India
Price: $2154.74 CAD
Current Currency Exchange Rate: 0.017 CAD = 1 INR
China
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
Price: $1134.14 CAD
Current Currency Exchange Rate: 0.19 CAD = 1 RMB
Philippines
Price: $1328.89 CAD
Current Currency Exchange Rate: 0.023 CAD = 1 PHP
United States
iPhone 14's at an Apple Store in New York City.
Konrad Josef Leitner | Dreamstime
Price: $1097.47 CAD
Current Currency Exchange Rate: 1.37 CAD = 1 USD
United Kingdom
iPhone 14's in Paris, France.
Price: $1316.38 GBP
Current Currency Exchange Rate: 1.55 CAD = 1 GBP
Prices were confirmed at the time of publication but may be subject to change at any time.