Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
iphone 14

This Is How Much An iPhone 14 Costs In 5 Other Countries & Here's How Canada Compares

Is it worth it to buy it in Canada?

Editorial Assistant
Someone holding an iPhone 14. Right: iPhone 14's at an Apple Store in New York City.

Someone holding an iPhone 14. Right: iPhone 14's at an Apple Store in New York City.

Ifeelstock | Dreamstime, Konrad Josef Leitner | Dreamstime

Apple's latest version of its iconic iPhone has now arrived in stores, and newcomers in Canada who are looking to send gifts back home this festive season might be happy to know that Canadian prices for it are some of the cheapest around.

The iPhone 14 became available for purchase last month and currently retails for $1099 in Canada, according to Apple's website.

But compared to some countries, $1099 CAD might seem like bit of a steal. In India for example, the iPhone 14 costs a thousand-plus bucks more than its Canadian price point.

So whether you're an international student on a budget or just looking to buy a cheaper phone for friends or family in your home country, here's how much five other places across the globe sell the iPhone 14 for.

India

Price: $2154.74 CAD

Current Currency Exchange Rate: 0.017 CAD = 1 INR

Website

China

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple

Price: $1134.14 CAD

Current Currency Exchange Rate: 0.19 CAD = 1 RMB

Website

Philippines

Price: $1328.89 CAD

Current Currency Exchange Rate: 0.023 CAD = 1 PHP

Website

United States

iPhone 14's at an Apple Store in New York City.

iPhone 14's at an Apple Store in New York City.

Konrad Josef Leitner | Dreamstime

Price: $1097.47 CAD

Current Currency Exchange Rate: 1.37 CAD = 1 USD

Website

United Kingdom

iPhone 14's in Paris, France.

iPhone 14's in Paris, France.

ifreestock | Dreamstime

Price: $1316.38 GBP

Current Currency Exchange Rate: 1.55 CAD = 1 GBP

Website

Prices were confirmed at the time of publication but may be subject to change at any time.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...