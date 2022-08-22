8 Things You Need To Know For August 22
Including why you need to update your Apple devices ASAP.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here! ☕
Off The Top: From Narcity's U.S. bureau, Jenna Kelley writes that a couple were recently arrested for having sex on a Ferris wheel in Ohio — which is like arresting someone for eating at a buffet. I'm sorry, what did you think people were doing up there all these years?
In Case You Missed It
1. If You're Reading This On An iPhone, Your Nudes Are At Risk
Well, that got your attention, didn't it? Apple is warning its users to immediately download the latest updates after a pair of high-risk security vulnerabilities were identified by an "anonymous researcher." Sameen Chaudhry reports that the weaknesses could allow a hacker to take full control over your iPhone, iPad or Mac, making high-profile public figures like politicians, activists and (presumably) newsletter writers particularly at risk for a digital attack. Here's what else you need to know.
- My Take: If you ever have any complaints about this newsletter's content, please know that I have been hacked.
2. What The Latest Language Data Says About Canada
Spoiler alert: English and French remain the most widely spoken languages in the country, with 9 out of 10 Canadians speaking at least one at home on a regular basis. However, that means about 4.6 million Canadians predominantly speak a different language — with Mandarin and Punjabi ranking third and fourth after Canada's two official languages. Janice Rodrigues delves deeper into the numbers, including the decline of French.
3. The Viral Pay-Cutting CEO Might Be A Massive Creep
Dan Price, the CEO who keeps popping up on social media over the last few years thanks to his public stances on worker compensation and office culture, has resigned from his post at Gravity Payments amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and abuse, The New York Times reports. As Josh Elliott notes, Price first made waves back in 2015 after announcing he was voluntarily reducing his own seven-figure salary in order to ensure everyone at his company made at least $70,000. Here's what we know so far.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of the Canada Morning Briefright here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Get out your pliers; it's National Tooth Fairy Day — and based on our current inflationary challenges, the going rate for a tooth can't be less than $20 these days.
🤮 TOTAL RECALL
Those who enjoy the rich, boney taste of Best Buy brand Chicken Tournedos with Bacon may be shocked to learn that it's one of seven items recently recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to the presence of, uh, bones. Sarah Rohoman breaks down what else you should exile from your fridge ASAP.
🥾 TAKE A HIKE
Look, we literally have a month left of summer; this list of eight perfect autumn hikes in Ontario is an affront to good taste. However, since nobody knows rural Ontario quite like Madeline Forsyth, it's probably best if we just accept her word as fact.
📌 JOB BOARD
The Canada Border Services Agency is currently on the lookout for students to take part in its paid Federal Student Work Experience Program for summer 2023 (and perhaps beyond). As Lisa Belmonte writes, there are positions across Canada and they pay up to nearly $35 an hour.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Dua Lipa turns 27 today. Insufferably everywhere late-night host James Corden is 44. Kristen Wiig and Howie Dorough from the Backstreet Boys are both 49; coincidence? Yes. Modern Family major domo Ty Burrell is 55. The Wu-Tang Clan's GZA is 56 [INT. — Diner; "Don't Stop Believing" plays]. Sopranos creator David Chase celebrates his 77th trip around the sun [hard cut to black].
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the newsletter conceived while riding the Haunted Mansion.
Tell me how you interpret the ending of The Sopranos at andrew.potter@narcity.com.
Have a great day and see you back here tomorrow!