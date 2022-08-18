NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

cedar point amusement park

Florida Man Was Arrested For Having Sex On A Ferris Wheel & People Saw The Cart Shaking

It must have been one rocky ride. 🎡

Florida Associate Editor
The landscape of Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

The landscape of Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

@cedarpoint | Instagram

A Florida man strikes again, and this time in Ohio at Cedar Point Amusement Park. David Davis was allegedly caught having sex on the Ferris wheel with a woman from the Buckeye State, Heather Johnston, on August 14.

According to WKYC, the Sandusky Police Department reported that four witnesses saw the incident and even felt the cart on the Giant Wheel ride shake. They also claim to have seen the couple's genitals.

The Ferris wheel is one of the tallest in the world reaching up to 145 feet. The park's website says, "a shared seatbelt secures all riders in the row across the thighs and pelvis. A door further encloses the ride unit."

The pair supposedly knew they were being watched and laughed in response. Despite initially denying their actions, the 32-year-olds confessed to the crime after they found out that two of the witnesses reporting them were minors. They were arrested for public indecency that evening.

People on Twitter sounded off. One guy cracked a joke betting that "it was real awkward when the Cedar Point employee said to the couple 'welcome back riders how was your ride?!'"

One father tweeted that his teenage daughter and her boyfriend were there, and that "he can't even describe how fast [he] opened up the article" when he read the headline.

"She and the boy get to live another day," he wrote.

Since it was in front of those under the age of 18, Davis and Johnston were charged with first-degree misdemeanors and brought to Eerie County Jail. They could spend up to 180 days there.

Although the amusement park is very active on Twitter, it has not made any comments about what occurred Sunday night.

Narcity reached out to the Sandusky Police Department and Cedar Point Amusement Park for comment and will update this article upon response.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...