Two Florida Men Got In A Fistfight On A Utah Ski Lift & TikTokers Are Taking Sides (VIDEO)
They were 50 feet up in the air.
Two men on a Park City, Utah, ski lift got in a fistfight while they were 50 feet up in the air with another person sitting next to them. At the end of their trip, they were greeted by authorities while one visitor at the resort got it all on camera.
TikTok creator Kaelyn Faria (@kaelynfarina) was two chairs behind the altercation and recorded the whole incident in two parts, which was posted on December 30. According to the city's local publication, TownLift, the brawl was between a 52-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Florida.
The first video was reposted because TikTok took down the original post, and it still received 7.8 million views. You can see three people on the chair and the 39-year-old aggressively shouting at the 52-year-old.
"You're going to elbow me in my f*ing face?!" he yelled hovering over the man in the middle. You can then see the man punch him in the face and the lady on the left side of the chair scream in fear begging him to stop.
TikTokers began to take sides after watching part two, which revealed the conversation between those on the lift and the authorities who greeted them at the mountain.
You can hear the 39-year-old saying that the man he punched put his hands on him twice, including when he allegedly got elbowed in the face. You can hear him also saying that was the reason why he reacted the way that he did after.
While this man seemed like the "bad guy" in part one, social media users were rooting for him in part two's comment section.
"So that guy elbowed him in the face and he's not allowed to react/defend himself. I would have throttled on him too," one person replied.
Another account responded that the elbow is what started it and they would have continued it off of the lift.
"If dude actually did all that he deserves to get rocked," someone else published.
Though, some say it was unacceptable behavior anywhere, especially on a ski lift.
"This is absolutely terrifying! No matter what they said/did this behavior is NOT ACCEPTABLE on a lift. It’s literally life-threatening!"
One person even said this unlocked a new fear for them to be trapped on a ski lift with someone who reacts this way.
According to TownLift's police log, the 52-year-old denied elbowing the man in the face. The County Attorney's Office will be notified about what happened.