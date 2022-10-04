A Man In Florida Was Arrested In The Middle Of The Ocean & Tried To Swim From A Helicopter
It was all for petty theft.
A man in Tampa, Florida was arrested on October 1 for robbing a woman of her wallet, however, he added to his charge when he attempted to make a great escape.
According to the Tampa Police Department, a 32-year-old man, Dewayne Dean, stole the woman's wallet in the parking lot of a hotel located on N. Westshore Blvd. He then fled the scene, which started a pretty intense chase.
Those who saw what happened told police that he headed straight towards Cypress Pointe Beach. Authorities found him there, but he tried escaping yet again.
To avoid getting arrested, he swam 200 feet into the water. Dean was sought after by aviation, marine, dive and patrol teams. Eventually, he surrendered and was taken into custody.
After officials posted it on their Facebook page, the community sounded off in the Facebook comments.
"He missed his calling he could have been a great athlete 🤦🏾♀️," one person wrote.
Another Facebook user said he must have thought he was playing "GTA5" referring to the video game, Grand Theft Auto V. Many people thanked the officers for catching him and doing their job.
The original charge would have been considered petty theft, which is equivalent to a misdemeanor with a fine or six months of jail time at best.
Eluding or fleeing police in the state of Florida is a third-degree felony with up to five years In prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine.
It is unclear what Dean was charged with, but it's no doubt going to be a large consequence. As the Tampa Police Department captioned their post, "you can't run from the chopper!"