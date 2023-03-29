A Florida Man Held On To A Drawbridge For Dear Life As It Raised To Let Boats Go By (VIDEO)
"Just another day in Miami... 😳😳😳"
A Florida man was caught on video hanging from a drawbridge for dear life as the bridge separated and was raised to let boats go by on the Intracoastal. It happened on Monday afternoon in Brickell City Centre and one TikToker was watching the events unfold from his window.
Creator Michael Angelo Ball (@the.mikeball) was recording the guy as the bridge was raised and lowered back down, and he couldn't believe his eyes. He mentioned there were no police in sight.
Be warned, there’s some colorful language used.
Typically in Florida, there is a drawbridge schedule for every city that has one — so motorists and pedestrians know when it will go up to let the waterway traffic come through.
At each drawbridge, there is usually a traffic stop and a gate that descends for extra precaution to make sure no cars drive through the light.
So, when Ball's friend in the background of the video asked, "how does someone make this mistake," others were wondering the same thing.
Many people were wondering what he was holding onto, but these bridges are usually made with metal grate material, so he could have slipped his fingers through.
On his way down, Ball said he was "fist-pumping," but many people in the comment section believed he was signaling for the operators to reconnect the drawbridge.
According to Local10 News, witnesses say the man ran off when the drawbridge went down by the time the cops arrived.
There have been no updates on the drawbridge climber's current condition.